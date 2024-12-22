Uplift514: The Afro Urban Dance School is hosting a Christmas fundraiser

The Afro-urban dance school Uplift514 in Montreal is hosting a Christmas fundraiser on Dec. 14, 2024, in collaboration with Centre d’Éducation des Adultes (CÉDA). They will collect funds to support families in the Little Burgundy neighbourhood.

Abee Jean-Pierre is a dancer at L’Académie de Danse de Montréal. She feels thrilled to participate in the event.

“I feel that I was born to dance,” Pierre said. “I think it’ll benefit families who don’t have much money.”

Pierre believes Uplift514 is an essential dance school because she feels a family connection within the group, making it more fun.

“People who don’t have much dance experience can get more skills here,” Pierre said.

Armel Omatoko, co-founder of Uplift514, is excited to help families in Little Burgundy. He hopes to provide a better holiday season for people struggling to create one themselves.

‘We’re just trying to put a smile on people’s faces,” Omatoko said. “Whether to give a good meal, presents for kids, or things that will make the parent’s life easier. At least for the holiday period, we aim for that.”

Omatoko said he was motivated to create the Uplift514 dance classes in 2015 with co-founder Jackie Traoré. They felt that Afrobeat music was not popular back then. He added that he wanted to share his culture with other people.

“The best way I could reach people and influence them positively was through dancing,” Omatoko said.

He hopes that more organizations will create fundraisers to help disadvantaged people and that they will happen more often.

“I feel that the whole year could be a giving period,” Omatoko said.

He explained that people should generally not wait for businesses to create fundraisers. They can develop initiatives to help vulnerable people and work with the government or other resources that work directly to help people in need.

“It’s always a process, but I think we can make a lot of progress by going slowly and inspiring people to do the same,” Omatoko said.

People can find more information on Uplift514 and its programs at https://www.uplift514.com/classes.