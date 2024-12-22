Submitted by: Mary-Anne Campbell-Shaw

My name is Mary-Anne Campbell-Shaw, and I am the CEO and lead baker at Atelier Zamara Baking Studio.

As far back as I can remember, I saw both my grandmother and mother in the kitchen, either cooking or baking. I remember helping my mother bake chocolate chip cookies; she would let me shape the cookie dough into balls and place them on the baking sheet before putting them into the oven. I’d stand in front of the oven window and patiently wait for them to finish baking. One of my favourite memories is of going to the local grocery store with my grandmother to shop for her baking ingredients whenever she planned to bake. I often stayed by her side, watching everything she did in the kitchen. I loved watching her make her famous black cake, eaten with my family during the Christmas holidays.

One day, Grandma said to me, “Today you’re going to bake a cake.” She then asked me, “Yuh think yuh cyan manage?” So excited for the opportunity, I began taking out the ingredients and baking tools I remembered observing her use, and the rest is history.

I’m a self-taught baker and cake decorator with over two decades of dedicated baking experience. The journey to founding Atelier Zamara began in February 2018, with a cake baked for my first daughter’s sixth birthday. Witnessing her joy and the warm feedback from family and friends kindled the spark to create a homemade dessert business.

As a mother of eight young children, I embarked on a four-year quest, passionately exploring the art of cake decorating through countless hours of research and practice. It wasn’t just about mastering recipes and techniques; it was about nurturing creativity amid the whirlwind of parenthood.

After getting a degree in Early Childhood Education from LaSalle College in 2014 and an ASP degree in Starting a Business from Shadd Health and Business Centre in 2010, my vision crystallized. I saw an opportunity to merge my skills in business, baking, and childcare to create a unique experience for kids and dessert enthusiasts alike.

Then came the 2020 pandemic. In the midst of uncertainty, I felt a deep desire to leave a lasting legacy for my children. It was during this time that my journey took an even more profound turn. I crafted do-it-yourself (DIY) cookie and cupcake kits to engage my kids during lockdown and bring a sprinkle of joy into our lives.

But it was the cancellation of Halloween, an annual childhood delight, that inspired a game-changing idea. I created Halloween goodie boxes for local kids who couldn’t go trick-or-treating. It was a gesture of love and community that transformed my life. This act of kindness led me from baking cakes to hosting workshops, paving the way for the dream of a DIY baking studio.

In May of 2023, I signed a commercial lease for our new space in LaSalle and expected to open in July. Unfortunately, I began facing many setbacks and delays, and to add to that, on my birthday last year, I was in a car accident that turned my whole life upside down. I continued paying my rent, still unable to operate, and in February, I wrote to my landlord asking to come to an agreement to cancel the lease. My lease would have been coming to an end in four months, in June 2024.

On June 26, I was served and am now being sued for $56,000. I got a lawyer and tried to resolve the matter amicably, but the landlord has decided to take it to court. It has cost me over $160,000 of my savings. I lost everything and felt like my dream was over. But one day, I heard God’s voice clearly, and He reminded me that “I have a dream and a vision, and that’s enough.” He led me to 57 Westminster Avenue North in Montreal West, where I opened Montreal’s first-ever DIY baking studio. You can use the space to bake your own treats or buy what we have in store. We’re a haven for those who cherish creativity, community, and the simple pleasure of indulging in sweet delights.

At Atelier Zamara, we embrace every moment as an opportunity to create, inspire, and connect. Through this journey, I’ve learned that in the sweetest moments of life, we find our true calling, and I trust that God will fight this battle for me.