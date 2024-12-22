Gracia Kasoki Katahwa Announces Bid for Projet Montréal Leadership

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa has officially entered the race for the leadership of Projet Montréal, the party currently searching for a new leader following Mayor Valérie Plante’s decision not to seek re-election.

Katahwa, the first Black elected borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–NDG, brings a rich personal and professional history to her bid. Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, she moved to Canada at the age of three when her father began studies at the Université Laval in Quebec City. Growing up in a multicultural environment, Katahwa developed a deep appreciation for diversity, which continues to influence her approach to public service.

In her career, Katahwa chose nursing over law, guided by a passion for social justice and a desire to make a tangible difference in people’s lives. As a clinical nurse, she worked at the Jewish General Hospital before earning a master’s degree in public administration from the National School of Public Administration.

“People’s quality of life is what brought me to nursing in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and that’s what brings me to the race for the direction of Projet Montréal,” Katahwa is quoted as saying.

Katahwa’s entry into the race highlights her vision for improving residents’ quality of life and leveraging her unique background to lead Montreal’s largest municipal party into the future.

Her entry into the race sets up a three-way race. Luc Rabouin, the mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal, and Guedwig Bernier, an activist and former president of Projet Montréal, have also announced their candidacies. While Rabouin brings the experience of leading a prominent borough, Bernier faces challenges in building his profile among the general public despite being well-known within party circles.

Candidates have to meet stringent requirements by January 31, 2025, including securing 200 member signatures from at least seven boroughs. The race will conclude on March 15, 2025, when the party announces its new leader.