A Year of Firsts for Union United Church

An excited throng packed the Oliver Jones Reception Hall at Union United Church in mid- August to celebrate the 117th anniversary of the church’s founding.

As Union’s inclusive history embraces diversity, the celebrants represented a multitude of ages and origins….MC Liam Christin, a university student, amply kept the evening events moving. He introduced senior comedian, Ms Joyce Armourer, who graced the audience with hearty humour. Keynote speaker, Ms Brenda Paris, traced her family, grandparents, Ernest and Mary Phillips’, participation at Union United Church from its beginnings as the Union Congregational Church. Ms Paris served as an executive member of the Coloured Women’s Club (whose members founded the church in 1907), while simultaneously working as a poltician and community activist since the 1970s.

The organizers, Svens Telemaque and Charlene Hunte, paid homage to those who today are working tirelessly to maintain the community involvement that characterizes the spirit of Union.

Amongst the honorees was the Rev. Rosemary Lambie, longstanding supporter, supervisor and spiritual pillar from the United Church of Canada, who was thanked for her unfailing devotion to Union. She was joined by honorees repesenting the food bank, church executive, music and prison ministries. A Caribbean feast was enjoyed throughout the evening.

Just a few weeks later,

history was made… before our eyes!

Union United Church looked different in May…the choir rocked as usual; the congregation was chatty before service; the inclement weather deterred no one. That was normal. What was extraordinary was the pastor, Rev. Rolanda Taylor, who had committed to ministering to the Union congregation.

Rev. Taylor began her tenure with a full slate of activities as she preached a spiritually challenging sermon, conducted a baptism and shared communion. A native Montrealer, Rev. Taylor was nurtured by Union, and was ordained in 2012, having completed studies at the Montreal United Theological College.

In the covenanting service on Sunday, September 8th, Rev. Taylor came “home” to the Union flock as the first female, Black, homegrown pastor in Union’s 117 year history.

Welcoming words by a broad spectrum of ages and a variety of worshippers from the wider community, as well as Rev. Taylor’s own testimonial, underscore the immense historical impact of her acceptance of the call to service at Union United Church.

90th birthday gift to Oliver Jones by artist MEM

The Oliver Jones Reception Hall has been enhanced by a painting of Dr Jones with his friends and fellow artists Charlie Biddle and Oscar Peterson. The artist, Mme Madeleine Murphy, presented the piece to Dr Jones for his 90th birthday; the hall bearing his name seemed an appropriate place to display the artistic piece for all to enjoy, as Dr Jones’ first public performance took place in this hall in 1939.

Outreach Ministry Breaks another Barrier

Outreach Director Svens Telemaque’s Union United program represents a landmark initiative aimed at integrating Black men with limited prospects into the community by allowing them to contribute to the operations of the Food Bank and the upkeep of a church at two minimum-security institutions.

Designed as a multifaceted approach to rehabilitation, the program addresses immediate social needs and nurtures emotional well-being, instilling a sense of purpose and belonging among participants. Inmates engage in trauma-informed personal development courses that equip them with essential life skills and coping strategies, supplemented by spiritual support that enhances decision-making and alleviates isolation.

Additionally, the program also provides culturally tailored support groups for Black individuals serving lengthy sentences in two medium security institutions, employing therapeutic techniques that promote healing, resilience, and positive emotional regulation.

Collectively, these strategies aim to improve rehabilitation outcomes and facilitate the successful reintegration of inmates into society, paving the way for a safer prison environment and fostering lasting community ties.