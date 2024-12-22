Enjoy island Riddims with a glass of Sorrel

As we are in the heart of the Christmas season. Here’s some reasons why Christmas is my favourite season. There’re parties aplenty. I can finally rock my ugly Christmas sweater. I get to spend time with. family and friends. Shopping, eating, drinking and more.

Everyone is in a great mood, and I can enjoy my own yearly traditions such as my 18th Annual Christmas Day Radio Show titled “Island Riddims”.

Island Riddims Christmas show will be live at the Radio stations CKUT 90.3FM. This Annual Christmas Day Show title “Island Riddims” will be airing live on CKUT 90.3FM from 9am to 2pm with pure Parang/Soca vibes. December 25th, 2024, will mark my 18th year anniversary

hosting the Annual Christmas Show titled

“Island Riddims” live on CKUT 90.3FM. From 9am to 2pm on Christmas Day I will take live greetings on air by calling

514 448-4013 and playing the best in Parang / Soca / Reggae and. Let’s not forget that traditions can provide comfort.

I suggest you use this time to cook, decorate and educate the kids about our annual Christmas traditions. Let’s not forget that Christmas traditions can provide comfort and are the blueprint on things to do during these times. Be safe and Season Greetings as I leave with you the recipe to my favourite beverage, Sorrel.

Sorrel is the blueprint of any Traditional

Caribbean Christmas get together. Sorrel contains a wide range of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, calcium, niacin, riboflavin, and more. Sorrel is a bushy shrub which has been grown for hundreds of years and has spikes or chalices of reddish-greenish flowers that become purplish when they bloom in the summer. It is a slender plant which grows to roughly 60 to 70 cm in height, with oblong leaves, a juicy stem, and roots that grow deep into the ground.

If you have never tried it nor made it here’s the recipe make and drink you will enjoy:

1 lb sorrel

2 quarts of water

3 oz ginger

Pimento

2 lbs sugar

Start by boiling water in a large pot, adding sorrel, and then small pieces of ginger. After the water comes to its boiling point and the ginger starts to turn the water red, stir occasionally, then turn off the stove.