Merry Christmas Everyone!

For to us a child is born, to us a Son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Isaiah 9:6

May God’s peace and blessings be with you this holiday season!

As you gear up for the Christmas holiday, take a moment to pause, breathe deeply, and engage in some much-needed reflection. Remember to R.E.L.A.X. and appreciate the blessings around you.

Remember what Christmas is all about…

Let’s celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and all the miraculous things He has done for us. Let’s take a moment to be grateful for the countless blessings we often overlook.

Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.

1Thessalonians 5:18

And we are to…

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.

Psalm 107:1

If you find yourself facing challenges during this season, know that you are not alone.

Be encouraged.

It may not feel like it, but God is with you.

He will never leave you nor forsake you.

Deuteronomy 31:8

Instead of dwelling on how stressed you are, take a moment to reflect on the many blessings in your life. Remember, the season is about joy, love, giving and gratitude.

Remember the reason for the season!

Receive His grace during this time; rest in His peace and His incredible presence.

Decide that you will be a blessing to others. Give the gift of a phone call or text message. Give the gift of your time. Give the gift of encouragement. There are people all around you that are struggling this holiday season.

Remember, it’s not about just receiving and giving gifts.

Take the time to express your love and appreciation for those around you.

May the glory of our Saviour’s birth fill your heart with gratitude, peace, forgiveness, love, joy, and hope.

Merry Christmas!

Remember to hold on to all those magical moments this time of year brings.

Blessings,

Bev