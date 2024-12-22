Enjoying the Holiday Season Means Taking “Me Time”– It’s Healthy Living

Many of us are fully immersed in the thick of the holiday season, a time that awakens practically all our senses.

– The crisp winter breeze on our skin. The sparkling lights that brighten the city with a warm, cheerful glow, making the cold air just a tad easier to bear, particularly auspicious when evening comes a bit earlier during the month of December.

– Decorating the Christmas tree (something that I looked forward to when I was a kid, it was a beautiful, memorable family time) and for those with real trees, the gentle whiff of pine in the air.

– The lovely aroma of cookies, cakes and other delicious treats baking in the oven – another tradition I fondly remember doing with my Mom.

These are some of the indelible, cherishable moments with family and friends that make the holiday season even more special.

Yet, there is another side of the holiday season – the hustle and bustle, running around, navigating through dense holiday traffic and pushing through crowds to find the ‘perfect’, oftentimes overly expensive gifts. Mind you, doing this online does not make it any less stressful. I’ll admit, I’m not immune to any of this. As a matter of fact, a few weeks ago, I found myself literally running into the liquor store to pick up some ‘ingredients’ for our traditional Jamaican fruitcake and a few gifts. I showed an employee my list, most of which he said they did not have in stock. I felt my stress level rising. Then stopped, took a deep breath, slowed down, admired the lovely decorations, hummed to the Christmas music playing, said hi to a total stranger – and started looking for alternatives.

With all the distractions and stress that can come with the holiday season, we can lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. The warmth and ineffable love, special time with family and friends, kindness, altruism, empathy, caring and sharing, to name a few. These gifts are priceless and the best to give. Yes, it is essential to show gratitude and exhibit these behaviours year-round, but I think the holiday season oftentimes brings them to the fore. Yet, to truly experience them, we must stop, take some ‘me time’ and truly savour the moment.

Finding ‘me time’, ‘liming’ whatever you may call it in your culture, which can mean hanging out doing nothing at all – this is essential for healthy living. Research shows that having a day, a few hours, or even 20-30 minutes where you are doing nothing, provides important moments of rest that is beneficial for brain health (e.g., improves problem-solving skills and creativity), prevents burn-out, boosts immune system and improves sleep. It’s all about balance. So, my reminder to you, please take some ‘me time’ during this holiday season and make it an important part of your personal healthy living goals for the year ahead. Doing nothing is doing something, self-care, a valuable gift you give to yourself. The holiday season is a great time to start.

Merry Christmas to you and yours! Wishing you an abundance of blessings in the New Year.

Do you have thoughts about this subject or suggested topics on healthy living that you would like us to explore? Share them with us here: info@latropiqua.ca.