Reggae superstar Jah Cure accused of stabbing promoter in the Netherlands

On Friday, October 2, Jamaican Reggae artists Jah Cure is currently behind bars in the Netherlands, after being charged with suspicion of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault.

On Friday, October 1, as Jah Cure, who was in the Netherlands as part of a European tour, allegedly stabbed Roots Vibes Promotion promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake during an altercation on the Dam Square in the city-centre of Amsterdam.

Blake, 45, reported the incident to a police station and was later taken to an area hospital for surgery. where then Jah Cure was arrested the following day in the city centre of Utrecht.

According to the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, the examining judge has ordered that the suspect in the incident be placed on remand for 14 days while the police investigation continues.

So the 42-year-old who was born Siccature Alcock in Hanover Parish, Jamaica, will remain in custody for his birthday on October 11.

He was given the name Jah Cure by Capleton whom he met while growing up in Kingston. Jah Cure is also known as the King of Lovers Rock and Roots Reggae.

Jah Cure burst on the scene in March 1997 with the release of a mega single “King in this Jungle, “ a duet with another reggae hotshot, Sizzla.

.His 2015 The Cure was released in July topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in its first week on the market and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2016.

He is known for hits such as Love Is and Longing For You.

Throughout his career Jah Cure has seen his fair share of controversy.

In 1999 he was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, rape and robbery with aggravation and received a 15-year sentence, but was released early in 2007 after serving eight years.

It was in the Netherlands at the Reggae Sundance festival in August 2007, that he headlined at his first concert after coming out of prison.

