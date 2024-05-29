Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, to Attend 7th Annual Spice Island Cultural Festival in Montreal July 11 – July 14, 2024

By: Gemma Raeburn-Baynes

The Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec is thrilled to announce that the Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, will be making his inaugural visit to Montreal to attend the 7th Annual Spice Island Cultural Festival as it marks the 50th Anniversary of Grenada’s Independence. The festival is scheduled from July 11 to July 14, 2024.

As an esteemed attorney and the current Prime Minister of Grenada since June 24, 2022, Hon. Dickon Mitchell’s presence at the festival marks a significant moment for both Grenadian and Quebecois communities. His attendance underscores the importance of cultural exchange and celebration between nations.

The Spice Island Cultural Festival, now in its seventh year, is a vibrant platform to showcase Grenada’s rich and diverse heritage. From its tantalizing cuisine to its captivating music and dance, the festival offers attendees a sensory journey through Grenada’s cultural tapestry.

“We are honored to welcome Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell to Montreal for the Spice Island Cultural Festival,” said Mr. Byron Cameron, President of the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec. “His presence adds an extra layer of significance to our event, highlighting the strong bonds of friendship and cultural exchange between Grenada and Quebec.”

Prime Minister Mitchell is expected to participate in various festival activities during his visit, including an interactive VIP cocktail reception, cultural performances, and culinary showcases. His presence promises to enhance the festival experience for both attendees and participants.

The Spice Island Cultural Festival remains committed to promoting cultural diversity and fostering cross-cultural understanding. With Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s attendance, the festival continues to serve as a beacon of unity and celebration in the heart of Montreal.

For more information about the 7th Annual Spice Island Cultural Festival, please visit www.spiceislandculturalfestival.com.

About the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec: The Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Grenadian culture and heritage in Quebec. Through its annual festival and year-round programming, the association seeks to celebrate diversity and foster cultural exchange within the community.