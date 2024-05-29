UNION UNITED CHURCH WELCOMES REVEREND ROLAND TAYLOR

On May 5th Union United Church will welcome their long awaited Minister, Rev. Rolanda Taylor. She will be working on a part-time basis. On her first Sunday, she will conduct the sermon, communion, and a baptism. Our community is grateful that she has returned from Western Canada and has gracefully accepted the position to be our minister. We whole-heartedly thank all who have worked tirelessly to keep our church functioning over the past years, especially, the Music and Worship Committee mainly Wendy Sparks, Debbie Durant and Kimberly Sherwood.

Rev. Taylor was born and raised in Montreal where she attended Union United Church. She participated on the Official Board and several Committees. Overall, she has thirteen years of experience in ministry with the United Church of Canada.

Rev. Taylor completed a Master of Arts in

Theological Studies at Concordia University in Montreal and a Diploma in Ministry at The United Theological College in Montreal at McGill University. She was the Minister at a four-point Pastoral Charge in Saskatchewan and later at two Pastoral Charges. In Manitoba, Rev. Taylor also ministered to two Pastoral Charges. Additionally, she served on the Education and Students’ Committees in Saskatchewan, Planning Committee for Prairie to Pine Regional Council in Manitoba, General Council Commissioner, and

Ethnic Ministries Coalition Executive. Presently, she is on the St. Andrew’s College Development Committee in Saskatchewan.

According to Rev. Taylor, “As God’s servant, my faith in God helps people to recognize God’s love and power working through Christ in their lives and faith to give them hope, understanding, courage, and resilience.“ Romans 12:4-6 says, “For just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function….” I help people to realize their inner strengths and use their gifts as the Body of Christ for each other and the broader community.

Furthermore, she states, “I enjoy a good joke. My

hobbies include solving puzzles, reading, listening to a variety of music and knitting. I am looking forward to coming to Union United Church, the oldest Black church in Quebec. I am honoured to be your Minister and journey with you in life and ministry.”

Welcome Revered Rolanda Taylor.