Picture Perfect

Fall is here and the echoes of summer festivals and late night gatherings fade, what remains are the images that kept those moments alive. From packed festival’s, BBQ to buzzing night events, much of what f illed our social media feeds came through the eyes of photographers. They are the storytellers behind the lens, the ones who transform temporary smiles, celebrations and vibrant nights into lasting memories. This fall, I would like to spotlight three who

helped define how Montreal remembers this summer. Murddock, PsynDragon, and Brian Kotler of MTL Glamour Shots.

I’ve had the chance to work with Murddock, also known as MPFirm (Murddock Production Firm), during nightlife events, and his presence in Montreal’s scene is unmatched. With over 20 years behind the camera, he has become one of the city’s most recognizable nightlife figures. The son of Trinidadian parents from Point Fortin, Murddock was introduced to photography by his mentor, DJ Groove, at the legendary Dome nightclub. Armed with his trademark phrase “I’ll make you famous!” he built a reputation for capturing the raw energy of partygoers and turning passing moments into memories. While his portfolio extends to weddings, family events, and collaborations with top promoters and DJs, his true passion lies in sports photography. A Dawson College graduate in professional photography, Murddock continues to balance artistry with community connection. Contact on Instagram: @MPFirm

Whether paid or not, PsynDragon is everywhere, Caribbean festivals, nightlife events, or community gatherings his camera is always in hand. For him, photography is more than passion; it’s purpose. He describes himself as a cultural architect, using his lens to spotlight Black excellence and capture community energy. His journey began by photographing his brother, DJ Bobby Payne, behind the decks. From those early days at Club UGO, where he learned resilience through rejection, his vision expanded to cover stages across Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, and Jamaica. With support from promoters like Popsicle, DJ Sird, and Mr. Boom, PsynDragon has photographed international stars including Kranium, Demarco, Nailah Blackman, and champion boxer Jean Pascal. Through it all, his mission remains the same, to capture the vibe, the emotion, and the truth of the moment. He extends special thanks to Rayne Carnival and Maysr for their support. Contact him on all Socials: @PsynDragon.

Brian Kotler aka MTL Glamour Shots, Montreal born Brian Kotler never intended to become a photographer, but the arrival of digital cameras in the late 90s sparked a curiosity that soon became a calling. His journey even took him to Kingston, Jamaica, where he shared a studio in Cross Roads before returning to Montreal to focus on community

based photography. For more than 15 years, Brian has been a trusted figure in event photography. From weddings and baby showers to music videos, his work reflects consistency, care, and dedication. Deeply connected with the Jamaica Association of Montreal, he built his reputation through cultural events and community celebrations, supported by his backup photographer Shelli Rose. Today, his company, MTL Glamour Shots, continues to thrive with the same passion that first inspired him. Brian Kotler is also the Executive Producer at Indie Rootz Records. http://indierootzrecords.com. Contact him: bsglamourshotz.net

Together, Murddock, PsynDragon, and Brian Kotler represent more than photographers, they are cultural archivists. Each captures a different side of Montreal Caribbean Community. the wild joy of nightlife, the depth of cultural storytelling, and the warmth of community traditions. Their lenses preserve our Community heartbeat long after the music stops and the lights dim. As the season changes, their images remind us that Montreal’s summer doesn’t truly end. It lives on in every frame, every smile, and every story told through the lens.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr