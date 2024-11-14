Parang season begins and gearing up for carnival 2025

We are only a few weeks away from the month of December and the heart of the Christmas season, or as Caribbean people may say “Parang Season”. However, Soca lovers have been web searching for new Soca music for the 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Carnival since after the Miami Carnival and only has a few weeks left before Parang season kicks in. That’s why most Montreal Soca lovers are looking for their end of year Soca fix. I suggest that they stay tune to Soca Sessions on CKUT 90.3fm and attend the last all Soca event of the year called “We want Soca” on November 23rd.

We are fully aware of the fact that many Soca artists have been releasing new music for summer carnivals across the Caribbean basin. As a result, any Soca song, released after Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival 2024, can be considered ‘first releases’ for the next carnival season, Carnival 2025 which take place from February 26 to March 5,

As the anticipation for Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2025 music builds, Soca lovers in Montreal are eagerly awaiting the fresh beats and infectious rhythms that will define next year’s festivities. They are also anxious to know where in Montreal they can be directed to get their Soca before Parang season begins. I will recommend you tune in to Soca Sessions on CKUT 90.3fm or online www.ckut.ca every Saturday from 2am to 4am while they showcase all the new music and Soca news updates for the upcoming season.

Another option for Soca fans is to check out the last Soca fete for 2025 called “WE WANT SOCA” Dutty life we living, on Saturday November 23rd 2024, “WE WANT SOCA” is a 100% Soca event taking place at Suite Six 62, 662 90e avenue Lasalle and features Montreal top Soca DJs including myself. For more info checkout ticketgateway.com

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr