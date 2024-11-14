TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Dr. Alwin Spence

It is no use pretending and distancing ourselves from the all-important ‘one of a kind’ election in the United States. Yes, as our neighbour to the south, Canada has a vested interest in its outcome. The U.S. is Canada’s biggest trading partner.

The many polls have been showing that there is a neck and neck race between the two parties, namely the Republican (the Trump party) and the Democratic Party led by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is a woman and Black. I am but an observer of this election, and I am far away in Canada, so what I say may have absolutely no influence on the outcome. For me, and for all good reasons I believe that the

V.P. is a better choice for the Presidency at this particular time, and if I had a vote, I would definitely cast it for her, hoping she would win.

But having said this, I must acknowledge the fact that the Republican Party is not what it used to be, and the changes it is undergoing seem not to sit very well with many of its members. Surprisingly, this new, changed Republican Party is doing so well in the polls, that winning this election should not be the only goal of the Democrats. For such a close race each Democrat must not only be surprised at the challenge, but also to look deeply into the Democratic Party itself and begin to ask some questions. Is it the same old, same old? Is the Party filling the needs of a changing country and a changing world? Is Democracy supporting the old concept of the rich get richer while the poor get poorer? While annually we boast and echo how many billionaires have been added to the list, we pay lip service to homelessness and the rapid growth of the food banks.? While starvation is a major problem in many parts of the world, in the U.S. Obesity is a problem matched with the wanton waste of food? Are we going to lock ourselves in protecting our wealth, while locking others out to drown in the cesspool of hopelessness, hunger and poverty, when some have too much, and some have nothing. There is enough for everyone, and this is not Utopia. The bottom line is that Democracy, the best of the systems, has its flaws. Has our Democracy delivered on racial equality, or be openly concerned over the overwhelming majority of inmates from the non-white population? Are the economic, educational and social opportunities equal for all? And I could go on and on. So, Democracy, the model, has its baggage, so it must throw some of these overboard, lighten the ship and reload with Principles of Equality, Justice, Love and Kindness, lifting all humanity. Democracy must move from the me, I, and myself to the We, We and Ourselves.

LAST APPEAL

The night before the election I made it my duty to watch the closing remarks, by the two candidates, President Trump and Vice President Harris. I was really impressed by the V.P. She appeared presidential, sincere, genuine, serious, humble and committed to lead a divided U.S. to higher grounds. Her total focus was on the improvement of life for all. She took the powerful position as President of the U.S. and the leader of the free world seriously, and she seems to recognise the impact, should Democracy fail. In the midst of an election, just listening to her was a breath of fresh air. The appeal of the past President was business as usual.

THE RESULTS ARE OUT!

Yes, the results are out and the V.P. did not win. I am very disappointed and so are many in Canada and the U.S. Today we are all looking for a rationale to explain this result. Maybe this result is bigger than all of us. Maybe this result is a substitute for what could be a civil war tearing the U.S. further apart. Biblically speaking, sometimes a higher power would choose someone unexpectedly to carry out a mission. Think Moses, think Saul who became Paul. Both men were seen as grossly incompetent, but they scored high on the assignment given to them. This may be a wake-up call for all America, and for all the world. Often, we hear that sometimes out of evil comes good.

V.P. Harris has done us proud; I thank her for her commitment and hope she will continue her fight for the upliftment of humanity. The very best.