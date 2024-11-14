Detox or Not to Detox for Healthy Living

I was invited to do a presentation to a group of lovely ladies several weeks ago and one of the questions they had was about detoxification. It was a topic of interest for many of them, and they are not alone. Why? Detox programs have gained in popularity over the past several years, especially to lose weight. I’m not surprised that people want to learn more about it. As such, I decided to focus on it in this article.

Wondering what detoxification (aka full-body detox) is about? Detox diets, generally very restrictive, purport to eliminate toxins from the body and often involve fasting, the use of colon cleanses (e.g., laxatives), vitamins, minerals, water, diuretics*, teas, herbs, and/or other foods thought to have detoxing properties.

Those of us from West Indian cultures may be nodding, as we know all too well about those cleanses. When we got to a certain age, and our Moms or Grand-Moms thought we needed a good ‘wash-out’. For us, this would be in the form of some terrible tasting tea (my opinion), a laxative, that we drank once a year or so, to give us a real cleanse, and we would be good go for several months. The process often involved a bit of fasting as well. Now, it has become all the rage and used regularly as part of many weight loss programs.

While some people experience rapid weight loss over the short-term with detox programs, once the detox process comes to fruition, many often regain the weight, sometimes just as fast. My response to the question about the use of detox for weight loss – aim for long-term results that last. Focus on adopting healthy living behaviours that you will practice essentially forever. Depriving your body of important nutrients it needs (often required during detox programs) is not something that should become common practice, as it could have serious health implications.

Keep in mind, these detox methods are not really needed. Our bodies have a very complex and sophisticated, full-body detox system built in, that involves eliminating harmful substances through the kidneys, liver, digestive system, lungs and skin. Detoxing does not do anything that our bodies cannot do naturally on its own, when it is functioning well.

There are ways to enhance your body’s natural detoxification system and keep it healthy. Here are some examples:

• Consume foods rich in prebiotics, a type of fibre, to improve gut health (e.g. bananas, berries, apples, whole grains, green vegetables, tomatoes, legumes, onions, garlic, etc.), they help to increase good bacteria (probiotics) in the gut, for improved digestive health. Probiotic-rich foods include kimchi, yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha, tempeh, pickles and more (be careful of the salt content in some of these foods). Probiotics are also available in supplements, however, opt for the food if you can.

• Exercising regularly can have a positive impact on gut health and helps to: keep things flowing smoothly through your digestive system; reduce stress, linked to some digestive issues; and make you sweat, which also plays a role in excretion, removing excess water and salts from the body.

• Drink more water (and herbal teas). It sounds counterintuitive to my latter point, but yes, water is good all around. It aids digestion, helps to avoid constipation and reduce water weight – as our bodies tend to hold on to extra water when dehydrated due to the paucity of water being consumed. Water also helps to improve kidney function, flushing excess water and sodium from the body.

If you do choose to start a detoxification program, speak with your doctor first. Particularly when using certain herbal teas. Soursop leaf tea, mango leaf tea, lime leaf tea, dandelion root tea, are some examples. While very tasty and with many health benefits, they could interfere with some medications, even over-the-counter ones. If you can consume these teas safely, drink them about an hour or more before or after taking your medication. Perhaps my next article will be on the benefits of these fascinating teas. Stay tuned!

*Coffee, green teas, black teas, hibiscus, dandelion, ginger, cucumbers, watermelon, parsley, asparagus, celery are examples of natural diuretics. Diuretics increase the amount of urine you produce and help your body get rid of excess water

Do you have thoughts about this subject or suggested topics on healthy living that you would like us to explore? Share them with us here: info@latropiqua.ca.

By: Marlene Roache, Healthy Eating Coach, Owner and Founder of La Tropiqua – Healthy Living. For Life Ltd.

www.latropiqua.ca