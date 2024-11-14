The other day, I was thinking, what would my life look like if I did everything I wanted to do? Have you ever taken the time to ask yourself “what if”?

What if you took the time to really get to know yourself and discover what you want out of life?

What if you allowed yourself to love and be loved?

What if you embraced the present moment and enjoyed your life now?

What if you were truly honest with yourself?

What if you were more vulnerable?

What if you trusted God with your whole heart?

What if you decided to take a leap of faith and do the thing that you’ve always wanted to do?

What if you were just yourself instead of pretending?

What if you weren’t afraid of criticism or judgment?

What if you weren’t scared of failing?

What if you embraced change instead of running away from it?

What if you didn’t procrastinate and just got things done?

What if you were proactive and intentional with your life?

What if you only concerned yourself with the things you have control over and not the things you don’t?

What if you replaced I can’t with I can?

What if you stopped complaining?

What if you listened more?

What if you let it go and forgive?

What if you decided to be grateful?

What if you started to take responsibility for your life?

What if you stepped out of your comfort zone and did something you’d never done before?

What if you acknowledge that you don’t know everything and have much more to learn?

What if you decided to do something different?

What if you try something and fail but then get back up and do it again until you get it right?

What if you dared to dream? What would you do differently?

Fear is part of the journey; sometimes, you have to push forward after deciding to take action, even though you feel the fear.

But when we allow fear to paralyze us and keep us stuck, it causes us to stay stagnant and unable to move forward. We all have different fears that we have to face, but we must remember:

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

2 Timothy 1:7

What would your life look like, and how would you feel if you did what you wanted to do?

Embrace your faith, embrace truth, embrace hope, embrace your purpose and calling, embrace all of the possibilities!

Is it time to replace your “what if” with… I did it!

Think about it…. what’s your “What if”?

Bev