Montreal author Ketsia Morand offers tools for healing

The beginning of fall finds Ketsia Morand busy juggling her motherhood responsibilities, schoolwork and now press for her new book; When It Hurts Too Much to Let Go.

It’s been an over five-year journey to give readers tools to navigate healing from a wholistic point of view.

Speaking by phone from her house in Terrebonne, Ketsia’s passion translates through her words that tell a story of her grit and her faithfulness to what she believes is a part of the call of God over her life.

“The year, 2015 was the first time I thought of writing a book, I had two ideas, one for a devotional, and another that would discuss healing and the journey that comes with it. It would have been easier to do the devotional, but the latter is what I felt was on my heart to do.”

The ebb and flow of life had taken Ketsia on a rollercoaster journey and she prayed to God to help her get through and heal her and afterwards she made a vow that she would also help others. She took a deep dive, researching combing through books and literature on psychology, Christianity, and other aspects of the human condition.

The book finds a sweet spot between psychology and Christianity which are often two spheres that are hard to come together.

Going through the pages the reader will find that Ketsia, leans into poignant subjects around healing. Which is much needed within the Black community as well as among Christians.

“Montreal has come a long way when it comes to mental health,” she explains. “People are much more welcoming when it comes to dialogues around mental health and wellness. Before in the Black community when you talked about mental health people would say it’s for crazy people. While in the church discussion around mental health were associated with being demon possessed, which is not always true.”

Her book comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has not only left individuals ailing physically but also mentally. Heartbreak, job loss, and a myriad of other things have thrown many off balance. And in adjusting to a new normal it can be hard to let go of what was to embrace what is.