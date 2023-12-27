(IT’S CHRISTMAS) THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF YEAR

As far as holidays go, at this or any other time of the year, anyone who can think of a better, or more exciting celebratory period of the year, should step up, and put up, by way of founding a New Holiday to replace one of the existing ones that has lost its celebratory quality and significance befitting a holiday deserving of any reason for a general sense of satisfaction

whatsoever.

Well, some people are of the opinion that such holidays are already in existence. Perhaps so, but I’m yet to hear of any. But I can think of a few people whose name might be deleted if the names were suggested for a national vote. True!!

Right now, though, the subject of interest is the forthcoming happy season; it’s approaching faster than any Christmas-deprived child dare imagine.

Simply because in any living child’s imagination since birth and onwards (based on my lived years and observation of children at Christmas – do the yuletide observations yourselves… ), who dare deny that this is “the most … time of any given year.” As November runs out there are telling signs of Christmas everywhere. [They’ll be the primary judges.]

This year 2023 there will be something missing, the presence of many children’s (as well as adults’) Santa Claus. His absence will be proof to many adult boys and girls that Santa also has an expiry date, which could also happen anytime of day, week, month, year.

Our dear friend, nice, good, likeable person he was, decided to “call it a day…”, as it were, a few months ago, leaving hundreds of boys, girls, men and women distressed by his sudden passing. Who could’ve foreseen such an end of life for an all round nice, good, gentle human being, a friend to and of many? Who could’ve foreseen such an abrupt sudden departure to the life of, as we say, “a kind, blessed husband, father, sibling and friend of many …”

The week prior to his sudden departure I was passing through Cote Sainte Catherine metro station. Anyone who frequents that station knows that Egbert could be spotted taking care of his life’s business in that area (delivering COMMUNITY CONTACT newspapers, shopping, or some other business in that cultural hot spot), where thousands of people of multiple cultural and ethnic backgrounds converge from points East, West, North, South daily to find various products, especially foods to satiate their ethnic tastes and cravings. Egbert was a good source of information to secure many of those cultural things, products, necessities. Among many other things that I miss about Egbert are the “holiday songs, seasonal music we would be enjoying right now,, every time we opened that door on Sherbrooke Street West, and climbed those stairs leading up to the CONTACT office, only to be welcomed by … Christmas music! featuring Scrunter dropping one of my and Egbert’s holiday Christmas favourites and classics Madam Jeffery, among many other Egbert favourites, which annually puts people in the Christmas mood once they pulled open that office door on the 5th floor of the longtime It was a sure sign of Christmas/Holiday vibes in the air.

Unfortunately Egbert has to sit this Christmas out, but memories invariably live in perpetuity.

We miss you Egbert, but the Scrunter and other Soca memories live … melodious as ever … Jam on, sleep on Egbert … until …

As you would sometimes say, “Scrunter is Boss…”

Don’t despair, listeners, there’s lots more happy, sweet music coming on Christmas Day. Tune in to CKUT and Milton Jr. Primus, aka Production Sounds and enjoy his annual Holiday special on December 25th. Proddy will set the tone “Trinny style.” Just prepare for the annual Christmas treat. Don’t miss it, just enjoy…

Merry, Merry, Merry Christmas and Peace to you all…