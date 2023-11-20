How Chiropractic Therapy can help with Healthy Aging

Almost 5 million people in Canada see a Chiropractor each year. With the population aging and the increasing number of people who have work-related back and neck issues, I anticipate that we will see an increase in these numbers in the coming years.

For those of you less familiar with chiropractic care, let me begin by telling you what it’s about, including the health benefits.

Doctors of chiropractic, also called chiropractors use hands-on technics, sometimes combined with smalls instruments, to diagnose and treat neuromusculoskeletal issues. That’s a mouthful! In essence, it is health conditions related to the spine, bones, nerves, muscles and joints. Chiropractors are primary contact health practitioners, which means that you do not need a referral from your doctor to see one. However, keep in mind that your health insurance company may ask for a referral, therefore it’s good to have it on hand.

Before I started seeing a chiropractor, I must admit, I had some misconceptions about what they do. I thought that their key focus was on what I call ‘back cracking’ – what they refer to as spinal ‘alignment’. I’ve always been rather leary about this. Yet, at the same time a bit curious, but until now, had not taken the step to seeing one, even though many of my friends have their chiropractors on speed dial! They get regular adjustments and say this treatment works wonders for them.

Well, several months ago, my physiotherapist recommended seeing one to mix up my treatments a little. After thinking about it long and hard, I decided to test it out.

Chiropractic therapy has benefits for healthy aging

Update – I’ve done several chiropractic sessions now and am convinced that regular chiropractic therapy (even physiotherapy) should be an integral part of everyone’s health and wellness regimen. I see these treatments, including massage, as preventive measures. Preventing the injury by improving strength, balance and mobility – helping us to remain limber, active and healthy over the long-term. You know the classic adage, “prevention is better than cure.” It may sound trite, but if you think about it, there is truth to it. Prevention is an essential part of a healthy living mindset.

Many experts agree that chiropractic care is important for healthy aging. For example, they remind us that as we age our spinal discs, joints, muscles and ligaments can become weaker, less hydrated and become difficult to handle normal strain. Back pain from arthritis (spinal degeneration) can become more prominent and injuries take longer to heal. Sounds dismal? Well, it does not have to be. Early prevention with treatments like chiropractic therapy, coupled with regular exercise and strength training are key. They can help us to live an active and healthy lifestyle at any age. One can start as young as 5 years old and continue to 80 plus. The chiropractor will simply adjust treatments based on your physiology, anatomy and needs.

Chiropractic therapy is effective, safe and non-invasive. That’s what I like about it. I’m still leary about spinal alignments and don’t do them. My chiropractor created a plan tailored to my specific needs, using various tools, technics, and exercises. This is a more modern way of doing chiropractic therapy that works wonders, especially when you do the exercises that are recommended. You can even make them part of your strength training regimen as a preventive measure once your injury is healed (that is, if you have one). I simply add more repetitions, resistance or increase the weight.

With the benefits associated with chiropractic care, consideration should be given to making it a more accessible part of health care for the broader population. However, this is a policy conversation, perhaps for another article.

By: Marlene Roache, Healthy Eating Coach, Owner and Founder of La Tropiqua – Healthy Living. For Life Ltd.

www.latropiqua.ca