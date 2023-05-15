FIGHTING IN SUDAN [Pt. 1]

Sure, we should feel good, even proud of our proverbial “Motherland,” the place where many profess that life as we know, began centuries ago. Where people of African descent can trace our ancestry and origins to, the African continent.

What we cannot do, however, is beam with any degree of pride given the recurring crises of hate and bloodletting… that we’ve seen in different mediums playing out on the continent, which force citizens of various countries and tribes, in different parts of the continent to flee their homelands to seek refuge in faraway places to escape political, domestic, and other various forms of mayhem.

Africa, given its recurring realities for some semblance of normality for whom life and/or living as we know and understand it, is merely an impossible) dream, or figment of the imagination for generations of hapless souls as we’ve been witnessing in Sudan the past few weeks with its horrific effects.

Regarding that news headline “Unprecedented Fighting…” about the not surprising military carnage, it’s misleading. Such has been the reality of that fractured, fractious and misled country since its creation over two centuries ago, when two former friends, a general and a warlord, however they describe themselves, have been banging heads, and resorted to what’s now all-out war.

That’s how Africa does business when cooler heads are unable to prevail (negotiate and secure an agreement on common issues, (most importantly peaceful solutions…)

It has been Africa’s seemingly permanent and bloody dilemma for multiple generational lifetimes… for whom Africa has remained the same since those heady colonial times of civil and all-out recurring civil and all-out warfare.

In a sick way of thinking, perhaps the European colonials should’ve stayed and continue to have their way with the continent and its abundant resources, their primary reason for being there initially and as we know today, permanently.

Perhaps China, the rising global economic and military superpower, will be the continent’s outright new owner. It already is you say?

Just check its trajectory on its global TV network, CGTN TV, and observe how the booming Oriental powerhouse neighbor, China, continues to make inroads on the African continent.

It’s already making those inroads to make the African continent more easily accessible with its eyes on what remains of the continent’s leftover bountiful/bounteous natural (mineral and other) resources.

Africa has been an ongoing, dilemma for Africans themselves… since finding a way to force the British and others to give Africa back to Africans, which the continent’s indigenous peoples have been attempting to achieve for multiple generations.

Right now, what would be more propitious than an unprecedented economic boom in Sudan, a notion come to fruition, which I observed in a recent PBS documentary, entitled China: Power and Prosperity. Ideas and reality are just that; time will determine the rest, tangible outcomes.

In this instance I’m thinking of a nation named Sudan that’s flirting with economic development just a few years removed from its flirtation with democracy with its vision firmly fixed on stability, democracy and economic development.

That’s a tall order for a nation just out of the yoke of colonialism and internal conflict.”

It seems to have reverted to its old name “South Sudan,” which can be regularly heard in the documentary in question.

For your information, if you’re interested in Africa and have an opportunity to view this interesting and informative documentary, try and view this interesting PBS production and presentation. There’s so much redundant bad African news on the television. This one in question might change your view of the continent as we’ve known it up to now.

Upon reflection there has been, unprecedented fighting in Sudan for quite some time now, in fact since that civil war between two rebel factions vying for control of the country a few years ago, two former rebel leaders going head-to-head as it were, for control of the fractured North African nation, which is still attempting to shed its cloak of a destructive colonial past and history.

What we have untypical African style are two men fighting for control of a war-ravaged country, both wanting the same thing job/position, to be leader/president of the country, one clearly in control of the military, his cronies bombing villages, making life a living hell as usual.

In the meantime, there’s one woman crying for food complaining that she has no drinking water, but the men who control the warring sides are making life a living hell…

While Africa should be consolidating its forces, whatever they might be, going forward in the 21st Century, it’s still living/existing in the past, seemingly preoccupied with failed, counter progressive destructive methods of the past, one that has done little to assist the continent to move forward, essentially to advance.

Modern African leaders are stuck in the colonial era, perhaps trying to acquire by some magical practices what they were unable to do in the colonial era – essentially nothing…

What’s unfolding in Sudan right now speaks to that.