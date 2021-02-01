Celebrate Grenada’s Independence Virtually on Feb. 7

The Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ) and the Grenada Nationals Association of Montreal (GNAM) have joined hands to celebrate the 47th Anniversary of Grenada’s independence under this year’s theme, “Rebuilding Together a Safer, More Resilient Nation in These Challenging Times.”

Grenadians and friends of Grenada are all invited to a virtual celebration on the Associations’ Facebook pages, on Grenada’s Independence Day, Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 3pm to 5 pm.

The event is being held under the distinguished patronage of the Honorary Consul for Grenada in Montreal, Mr. Theodore H. Blaize.

Organizers are urging viewers to wear your national colors of the country as well as to prepare heaping pots of the national dish Oil Down and be ready to wave their flags and dance in their living rooms because it will be a celebration.

Under then-premier Eric Gairy, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martnique secured its independence from Britain on February 7, 1974, but remained a commonwealth member.

The country’s history was defined by a series of events in the late 1970s and early 1980s that catapulted it to international headlines.

In March 1979, the Gairy government was overthrown in a popular coup led by the New Jewel Movement under the leadership of Maurice Bishop.

On October 16, 1983 Bishop’s government the People’s Revolution Government was disposed in another coup and he was executed.

On October 25, the United States invaded the country and removed the new government and its leadership, a move heavily criticized by the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Canada among others.

However the country has be on an upward trajectory since with a somewhat stable economy and government. It remains a hotbed of culture in the Caribbean, producing some of the top entertainers in the region. And it remains a popular spot for tourists.

The Montreal independence celebration will offer viewers an opportunity to experience the spectacular natural beauty and splendor of the island.

Also they get an opportunity to enjoy music by DJ 2020/ DJ Kelos/DJ Percy/DJ Fire Blaze.

Check out the Grenada Associations’ Facebook Page, on Grenada’s Independence Day, Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 3pm to 5 pm.