Nigerian Canadian Association hostS BHM panel on Black Love

Since 1986 The Nigerian Canadian Association of Montreal (NCA) has been advocating on behalf of Nigerians in Quebec and beyond as well as assisting to promote business, tourism, humanitarian entertainment initiatives, on the home front.

Every year the association coordinates a full slate of activities across Montreal that helps to showcase the arts, culture and people of that dynamic country.

With much their 2020 lineup of events compromised due to the coronavirus, the officers and members of NCA are off to a big start for 2021, collaborating with Afro Caribbean Mentorship Program to present to Montrealers their 3rd Annual Black History Month event on February 27 via Zoom.

The evening, which runs from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM will feature a panel discussion (on Black love), continuous entertainment and the presentation of scholarships and bursaries to several deserving students.

Keynote speaker of the evening are Dr. Michael NGadi of McGill University and Louis March from Zero Gun Violence (Ottawa).

Website at www.nca-montreal.com. Facebook: ncamontreal and Instagram: nca_montreal. Reached the NCA at 5143166780.