CCFA’s Virtual Junior CARIFIESTA Showcase on Aug. 21

On August 21, young Montrealers and their families get to enjoy another taste of the summertime bliss of carnival at the Virtual Junior CARIFIESTA Showcase.

The event hosted by the CCFA (organizing body of the annual Caribbean parade) will be aired on the Carifiesta Facebook and YouTube platforms

And all of Montreal are invited to share the joy of this late summer feel-good event by registering their kids.

Fifty (50) registration packages containing costumes and other goodies are available on a first come, first serve basis.

There will be a tutorial showing them how to assemble their costume and decorating guidelines.

After the costume is complete guardians are asked to make a short video of the child playing mas e and submit it online to @Carifiesta.

Each video will be judged by a panel of children and adults. There will be prizes and many more. Registration forms are available on CCFA’s website https://www.montrealcarifiesta.com/

For more info contact us at ccfa.carifiesta@gmail.com or 18002jumpup ext 201