Committed to helping classical musicians from cultural communities across Canada find a place on performance stages, Montrealers Brandyn Lewis and Allison Migeon founded the Ensemble Obiora.

Their mission, he says “is to uncover and disseminate works by composers of colour whose music has been omitted by Western classical music, and to hire musicians from different cultural backgrounds to increase their representation on the classical music stage.”

Today the orchestra has 30 highly skilled musicians from across Canada and Ensemble Obiora is prepared to showcase the next generation of classical musicians at their inaugural concert on Saturday August 28.

Lewis, an interim section double bass player with the MSO, the orchestra’s only Black player, is inviting our community to support what may be Canada’s most diverse orchestra of classical musicians.

The concert is being made possible by the support of the National Arts Centre and takes place at Salle Pierre-Mercure in Montreal at 8pm.

Buy tickets at Pierre-Mercure box office.

Or at : https://centrepierrepeladeau.tuxedobillet.com/…/concert…

Regular rate: $30 Students and 30 years old and under: $20

Children 17 years old and under: $10