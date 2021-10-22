Carib rebrands with a Caribbean Party

It is common knowledge that each Caribbean island is unique, distinct and rare in its own way. But when it comes to music, Jamaica and Trinidad are the two dominant nations in the region.

So when dancehall star Shenseea and Trinidadian soca singer Kerwin Du Bois teamed up for a new song, and music video featuring American record producer DJ Khaled, as part of Carib Brewery’s celebration of their 70-year anniversary and a global rollout of its rebrandedbeverages, the song quickly became the new Caribbean anthem.

Carib Brewing Company was founded in 1947 and its popular Carib Beer is one of its most popular products, drinking fans across the world.

The brewery has its headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago and produces Carib and Stag beers and a range

of popular shandy products including Ginger Shandy, Lime Shandy and Sorrel Shandy).

The main brewery is located in Champs Fleurs, in eastern Trinidad, while other breweries are located in Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada.

After unveiling a new logo and rebranded labels, the company premiered a six-minute extended commercial and music video.

The song was written and produced by popular soca star Kerwin DuBois and Christopher “Jillionaire” Leacock, a former member of the American electronic music group Major Lazer.

In the video, flags from all the Caribbean countries are the main feature as an afro-centric laced drum pattern echoes in the background.

The star, DJ Khaleb, who is no stranger to Jamaica and the Caribbean, is featured as an all-encompassing boss giving his hard-working employees a Caribbean vacation treat.

To the backdrop of blaring horns, the popular deejay, record-producer is heard shouting; “We are going to celebrate the ‘beautifulness’ of the Caribbean: jerk chicken, rice and peas, dumpling, lobster from the ocean,”

The popular video has already amassed tens of thousands of views on YouTube.

Check it out: Kerwin Du Bois & Shenseea – Can You Feel It.

