Gemma Raeburn-Baynes launches Gem’s Tea

After more than six decades of coordinating a variety of community events and initiatives, Gemma Raeburn-Baynes has launched what she describes as her legacy project, Gem*s Tea, a brand of delicious luxury blend of organic teas that includes black, green, herbal, rooibos, matcha and wellness selections, all of which distinguished by their high anti-oxidant features

The wide variety of teas that makes up Gem*s Tea are sourced in India and Kenya and packaged in Canada.

It includes a taste of the Caribbean with the Gem Star Spice Island Collection, which boasts ingredients such as fruit and cinnamon spice, orange pieces, cloves, nutmeg, lemon-balm and lime leaves.

Then there’s the Gem*s MoTEAvation Collection with blends of sweet pears and plum notes paired with hand selected spices such as ginger, cloves, amaranth, safflower petals.

There’s also the Gem*s Wellness Collection, which is a premium herbal blends that are essential for a natural, holistic lifestyle tagged as “ a worthy partner to those on a quest to live a healthy life.”

For those who seek some sweetness, Raeburn-Baynes is advising that they choose from Gem*s Dessert Collection that includes the succinctly smooth notes of rooibos caramel cream.

“I am so excited to launch my Legacy Project with my own luxury organic teas under the name of Gem*s Tea to satisfy our tea lovers and generate scholarship funds for disenfranchised youth in Montreal and Grenada, the land of my birth. It is a dream coming to fruition after 70 years.” Raeburn-Baynes.

She says each sip from the Gem*s Tea collection supports GemStar Scholarship Fund as proceeds from the newly launched initiative will assist deserving students who have shown community spirit and who exemplify excellence in education.

The financial and academic support will be offered to students in Grenada, her first home.

Raeburn-Baynes, who has been in Canada for close to six decades is the founder of several successful cultural and community-building initiatives, many aimed at supporting youth and education.

Under the banner of her non-profit organization, Playmas Montreal, she organized, Caribbean Tea Party, Let’s Hear It for the Boys and A Taste of Tea, which also recognizes trail-blazing women in the community with the Woman of Merit Award.

Raeburn-Baynes is inviting Montrealers to visit www.gemstea.com and explore some gift ideas for the Holidays. Use promo code ‘’Star Supporter” to get a free gift with your purchase.

