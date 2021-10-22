Why do people invest? Simple… for growth.

Investors want to grow their finances, grow their retirement possibilities and their savings.

Readers, it’s time to invest in your mind and then invest your mind.

First, we want to feed, cultivate, fortify and mature our minds. The other aspect is to take your mind and put it to work.

Once you’ve invested in your mind, you can then take that newly renewed and improved mind and invest it in your community, your workplace, your neighbourhood and see the increase in growth in so many areas.

The possibilities of the impact we can make in our lives and in the lives of others starts with our mind and what we do with it.

In the same way that we should be mindful of our nutritional diet we should also be careful of what we feed our minds. We all know that if we eat too much sweets, we will quickly gain weight. A piece of chocolate or cake can be a nice treat but too much can cause damage.

We can talk about feeding the body all day but what are we feeding our minds? What are we watching, what are we reading, what kind of thoughts are we harbouring?

The Bible tells us in Philipians 4:8: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things”.

Are we thinking in these ways?

Also, what are you watching on the television and social media? Does it meet the standards God speaks of in His word? There are important factors to consider in the same way that treats are fine once in a while; we need balance to not overdo it. The same thing applies to the mind. The best thing to feed your mind is God’s word.

Take it each day like a multivitamin for the mind.

Next, we need to discipline our minds to read books and to study, to create and become innovative. If you normally don’t read books, let that be your first challenge. Then increase the number of books per month until you are trailblazing through pages on a weekly basis.

Did you know, even the speed that you read will increase and you will become a faster reader because you are working out the mind. Exercising the mind may not be as hard as running 5k but it does require discipline and practice.

However, once you change your mental diet and make conscious decisions to have a better mental state of mind; there will be a mental cleanse. Flush out the toxins and waste in order to get stronger and heal.

The great thing about investing in your mind, is that you are investing in yourself. However, do not keep it all to yourself. Make sure to put your ideas out there. Allow your mind to take all those experiences and put them in a book to help others.

For the creative, take a chance and let your mind imagine some recipes that will delight the taste buds of people near and far.

What I find amazing is that there are some problems that can baffle thousands but there are a few whose minds are able to solve and resolve the toughest of problems, codes, theories and mysteries life can throw our way.

When you train your mind, you will also have better control of your body and your being. Many athletes say that when they set their minds to a target and they visualize their goal; the chances of them achieving it is far greater. God’s word also tells us to Speak those things as though they were.

Speak it, believe and aim for it. When you set goals within your mind, your body become more and more compliant to align with that goal.

Cleaning becomes easier, being on time becomes easier, praying becomes easier, giving becomes easier, parenting becomes easier, and studying God’s word becomes easier.

When your body loses weight, people notice and when you shed the mental weight of confusion, worry, fear, and laziness; the vibrance, sharpness and strength of your mind will also become apparent. It will shine in your work; it will resound through your conversations and will ultimately make an impact.

The Lord has already told us in His word that as a person thinks, so is he. So, think positive about yourself. If you don’t know where to start. God’s word is full of statements, declarations and descriptions of what your creator has purposed for you.

Join me and my wonderful church family every Sunday at 12noon to celebrate our great God and hear more about His word and heart towards us. We are located at 4119 DeMaisonneuve West in Westmount.