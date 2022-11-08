Big Antigua & Barbuda celebration on November 19

It promises to be an evening of celebration and joy as members of the Antigua & Barbuda Association as well as their supporters get together after a two hiatus to celebrate the twin island’s 41st anniversary of Independence on Saturday, November 19, at Buffet Il Gabbiano in LaSalle.

This year the celebration is loaded with entertainment and fun activities that will feature a line-up of some of our community’s top performers including soloist Claire Jean Charles, steelpan soloist Fatima Wilson, saxophonist Charles Claxton and calypsonian Michael Perry.

Community building and perspectives will also be part of the evening’s conversation with a feature address by Michael Frakas, president of the Round Table for Black History Month.

Another of the event’s highlights will be the recognition of Elaine Nixon, a long-serving member of the association as its special honoree.

Ms. Nixon who worked in the areas of health care and rehabilitation for more than 35 years as a nursing assistant has distinguished herself as a community stalwart through her involvement with various organizations and churches of the years.

As they have been doing over the past several years, the association will be presenting two deserving students with the Ada Moore Bursaries and will make a special donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Quebec.

As usual also, several municipal and provincial politicians are expected share in the evening of celebration including Gracia Katawah, borough mayor of Cote des Neiges-NDG.

Members are also looking forward to the message from Consul General Ms. Anne Marie Layne.

Community personality and author Svens Telemaque will serve as master of ceremonies. Music for dancing will be supplied by Kenny Andrew (DJ Big Worm.)

Info on the evening, call 514 33-8067 or 514 739 0337