An Award for Passion and Dedication

In the close to five decades that Ms. Audrey Poyser has been in Montreal, she dedicated much of her career to geriatric care, she says, simply because it was her passion.

“It started with me taking care of my father at home in Jamaica, doing almost everything for him including shaving with those long razors. So when I came to Canada, it was an easy fit for me in the health care system.”

Another of her passions is volunteering. So it’s not unusual that she dedicated the past 25 years as a member of the Cornucopia Association of Canada, where she has made its scholarship program her pet initiative.

Under her watch dozens of Montreal students have been offered a hand-up in their education, through scholarships and bursaries.

No wonder, she was such a perfect fit for the newly

established AKOMA Award and Bouquet offered by the Afro-Canadian Philanthropic Initiative (ACDPI).

This past April 3, ACDPI ‘s founder Sharon Pilgrim was on hand to present the award and bouquet to Ms. Poyser, in front of a full slate of member of Cornucopia, including Mr. Karl Wilson, who nominated her.

It was a fulfilling experience for the now retired Ms. Poyser who looks back at a career that was filled with highlights, mostly because of the satisfaction she received from working with the elderly.

She says not long after arriving in Canada, she went on to earn a certificate in Special Care Counselling from Marie Victorin College but is happy that she remained geriatric care because that where her hearty has always been.

Pilgrim zeroed in on her service to thew community and to students when presenting Ms. Poyser with the award.

As the “Scholarship Curator”, she has given students a pathway to pursue higher education.

She is an inspiration! Her love and empathy for others has not gone unnoticed.

“Thank you for living in the spirit of kindness and impacting the lives of others.”