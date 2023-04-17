Rebekah Harry’s killer pleads guilty of manslaughter

On Wednesday, April 12, Brandon McIntyre, 33, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Rebekah Harry, whom he beat lifeless in an apartment on des Oblats St. in LaSalle on March 20, 2021.

Harry, who at the time was 29 years old and had been in three month relationship with McIntyre died in the hospital three days after the attack, which was witnessed by another woman.

The manslaughter conviction represented a reduced charge from the 2nd degree murder accusation faced by McIntyre following the incident. And although he still faces up to life imprisonment, it’s hardly likely that he will receive the maximum sentence from , Justice Marc-André Blanchard who presided over the case.

At the time of her murder Harry was life-long member of Brossard Evangelical in the south shore and a member of the church’s steelband and a very talented singer.

Her father Ian Harry originally from Guyana, spoke to the CONTACT about his efforts to protect and nurture his daughter and her then nine year old son, both of whom lived upstairs of him in his house in St. Hubert on the south shore.

“I’m a protector. Anyone who knows me will tell you so. I’m always at this window trying to make sure that everything was okay with my daughter.”

He also painted a picture of love of Rebekah.

“Becky loved her family and she loved to cook. Her curry beef stew was the best thing I’ve ever tasted. And same thing for her salmon dish.”

Rebekah was also well loved in the community.

On Saturday, April 3, close to 1000 Montrealers gathered at Cabot Square in downtown Montreal, then marched along St. Catherine Street to remember and pay homage to her and call for an end to violence against women.

McIntyre also plead guilty of assaulting another woman who was present in the apartment at the time of the murder.

He will be sentenced in May.