A wonderful 100th Birthday Celebration for Mrs. Carmen Trimm Tremblay

The centennial celebration of Carmen Trimm Tremblay was dampened a bit by COVID-19 but it couldn’t prevent a small group of family and friends including her daughter Claudette, grandchildren and great grand children to gather at a park in NDG on August 23, 2020 to say happy birthday to the beloved Montrealer.

Born and raised in this city, Mrs. Tremblay grew up in the St. Henri area where she attended Royal Arthur Elementary School and was a lifelong friend of the Petersons, Oscar and Daisy, legendary musicians.

She also nurtured a lasting passion for music and for many years was a skilled pianist playing at events around the community, especially for the Brownies back in the day.

Mrs. Tremblay and her husband Maurice, a WWII veteran, raised two children.

Today, she still enjoys the beauty of Montreal on her wheel-chair through her daily two-hour walks with Claudette undeterred by heat, rain, snow or frigid temperatures.

And as she continues on blissfully in her golden years, her love for music and family keeps her moving forward.

Happy 100th Birthday, to a wonderful mother of our community.