Montrealer inducted into prestigious fellowship

Montreal born attorney Sandra Barton continues to make inroads on the legal circuit, hitting another career milestone when she was recently inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Barton a partner at Gowling WLG, a Toronto based law firm, has been identified by respected industry journals, Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory and The Best Lawyers in Canada as one of this country’s leading litigators in corporate commercial law as well as a class actions lawyer.

This past October, she was one of only four Canadians inducted into the invitation-only fellowship of lawyers from the USA, Canada and Puerto Rico at the College’s 2020 Annual Meeting and 70th Anniversary Celebration.

Those who gain entry to this exclusive group are held to the highest standards set by the College and are identified by having “mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of trial advocacy, ethical conduct, integrity, professionalism and collegiality.”

Barton, who grew up in Chateauguay and attended Howard S. Billings High School, is the daughter of Daphne and the late Rawle Alvin Barton.

She built her practice “on complex civil and commercial litigation matters, as well as class action defense and professional liability disputes,” and emerged as a much sought-after trial advocacy instructor, training lawyers across North America.

She has served, as an adjunct professor at Osgoode Hall Law School is also a regular visiting instructor at the University of Notre Dame.

Barton, who was recently appointed co-chair of Gowling WLG’s newly formed Toronto Anti-Racism Action Committee, which is tasked with combating anti-Indigenous and anti-Black racism, also maintains an active presence in community outreach projects.

She is currently serving on the board of directors of Touching Tiny Lives, a foundation that supports children and families in rural Lesotho who are struggling to cope with the ravages of HIV/AIDS.

Her induction into the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers earned praise from her colleagues.

Mark Ledwell, managing partner of Gowling WLG’s Toronto office was quoted describing Barton as “highly astute and exceptionally talented,” and that she “is widely regarded for her ability to achieve optimal outcomes for her clients in even the most difficult disputes. On behalf of the firm, I congratulate her on this important – and well-deserved – career milestone.”

On her part, Barton accepts the induction as an additional call to duty:

“My induction into the College and my ability to practice law, are both significant privileges. Both come with a great responsibility to our profession and to society. I’m honored and humbled that my career has been recognized in this way, and I look forward to championing the College’s core principles in all my work – both inside and outside the courtroom.”

Here in Montreal relatives and friends overflow with pride and the Barton family extend “warmest congratulations” to Sandra on her induction into the American College of Trial Lawyers.