The new year is here, it’s time to reflect and look at this past year and ask yourself how you’ve changed, what you‘ve learned and where do you want to go in 2021.

You might ask yourself why anyone would want to do that and the simple answer is…

So that you know what worked and what didn’t work for you in the previous year.

These questions will also make you aware of what is actually going on in your life and then you can then base your 2021 goals on this reflective information.

So…

What did work for you in 2020?

What were some your successes?

How did you grow and change for the better?

What were some of the challenges?

What didn’t work out for you?

What circumstances were really hard for you?

What areas in your life did you neglect?

What or who had the biggest positive or negative impact on your life this year?

What are you thankful for?

What fears or barriers held you back?

What moments in 2020 made you feel happy or sad?

What was your most valuable lesson?

What was your most common mental state this year (e.g. peaceful, sad, excited, anxious, curious, happy, stressed)?

And why do you think that is?

These are just a few of the questions that you can ask yourself in your time of reflection.

As you answer these questions don’t overanalyze or beat yourself up if you’re not happy with some of your answers but use those answers to propel you towards a better 2021.

Remember:

You only fail when you stop trying or when you don’t even start and if you don’t face your fears it will eventually limit your ability to move forward.

Some of these questions may be difficult to answer but the reality is that your answers are your truth.

Once you have the truth in front of you then you can decide to make different choices in the New Year!

If you desire change you will have to begin taking responsibility for your life and you’ll have to take a good look at your present reality.

If you desire change you will have to change.

And don’t forget…

You were made to fulfill your calling. [Tony Evans]

For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future – Jeremiah 29:11

Change comes one decision at a time and it takes faith, courage, consistency and determination to look within and to begin the process of changing your life for the better.

Blessings To You In The New Year. You got this!

