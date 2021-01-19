Paving the Way to Mental Health Awareness

I t’s a New Year and the CONTACT is boldly kicking off 2021, with a brand new wellness initiative.

How? By leading the way and prioritizing a focus on mental health awareness within our community.

I am excited to announce that the Contact will be launching a series of articles featuring the latest information on mental wellness. As a licensed therapist, I will be sharing my expertise with tips and strategies in each article, as well as answering your questions such as:

• How does counseling work anyways?

• Does counseling involve lying down on a couch?

• What is the difference between a psychologist and a doctor?

• Isn’t therapy for sick people?

Life during a pandemic can certainly be hard, but even in less difficult times; life brings challenges and obstacles that we each must face.

This year, I will be traveling on a journey of wellness with you and providing a lot of practical tools to help you to become the best version of yourself and to teach you how to find and maintain a sense of peace and life balance.

So, join me and together let’s make this the year of H.O.P.E.:

H – Hold on to your dreams and pursue your goals despite the pandemic.

O – Obstacles can be surpassed and learned from.

P – Practise open communication with others this year. (Reach-out and call friends and loved ones directly and take a break from the constant texting and emailing.)

E – Explore opportunities. 2021 is a great moment in time to learn more about yourself and share your talents with others. This world has so much to offer, so seize the opportunities.

I am looking forward to hearing your thoughts, stories and ideas of how you aim to engage in H.O.P.E. this year. Together let’s leap into it.

Be well!

Maria

Send your emails

to therapyou1@gmail.com. Or visit us at www.therapyoumontreal.com