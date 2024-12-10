WHAT REALLY IS CHRISTMAS?

As we approach the Xmas season, I thought a change of pace might be welcome, so I am shifting gear and topic somewhat.

Continuing, I feel that I may be making some enemies, or at best being subjected to , but I would really like to discuss exactly what Christmas is. Mostly because I do relish facts and a bit of trivia, and additionally, having grown up in a religious home, it was something I never questioned, or was allowed to question. . The history of the holiday was not something I pondered much over, but 2024 has been a year of heavy thought for me, so with the season approaching my curiosity did not spare Christmas.

Everyone in the Christian realm knows that it is the birth day of Jesus Christ. It is a Christian holiday. It is a day dedicated to celebrating our Lord and Savior. Jesus is the reason for the season! Strange, but nevertheless true

No one actually knows when Jesus’ birthday is. And, in all likelihood, he was not even born in winter. While shepherds watched their flock by night, all seated on the ground. Were they seated on ice, that would not be so nice to say the least.

Note that it was not until the fourth century that the birth of Jesus was even declared a Christian holiday. Pope Julius I then chose Dec. 25 as the date to celebrate it. Why? Because celebrations were already widespread at this time of year as the “pagans’ were celebrating the winter solstice, the birthday of Mithra (a Greek god), and Saturnalia (a holiday in honor of the Greek god Saturn). It was, therefore more likely that the holiday would be adopted by the most number of people. And, in fact, the method in which the birth of Christ was originally celebrated was with rowdy, drunken, carnival-like parties—after they attended church, of course.

As Christianity started to replace pagan religions , Christmas then slowly spread around the globe . It had a messy history of mischief and controversy. So much so that it was cancelled in England in 1645 and outlawed in Boston in 1659-81 by the Puritans, the most pious religious people at the time.

Christmas as we now know it is actually an American-invented holiday, based on bits and pieces of past “Christmas time” celebrations —Christmas trees from Germany, gift-giving from the Victorians… And it all began in the 19th century, 15 centuries after it was declared a holiday.

Now here we are in 2024, and the newscasts are filled with debates on whether to call it a Christmas tree or a Holiday tree to be more inclusive of all religions. Long ago, it became politically correct to say “Happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” Christians demand that Jesus is the reason for the season, and we should not bastardize that. We are all clinging to traditions and customs and beliefs—without ever fully understanding them.

Please do not view this article as an attack on Christianity and Christmas. It is simply a fact-finding (and -sharing) mission… along with the message that the only thing permanent in this world is change. We live in a world that is constantly evolving. We are constantly evolving.

Celebrations at this time of year have been happening long before Christianity and will continue to happen long after. The specific date may change, the customs will definitely be altered, and sentiments will likely vary. The one thing that should not change is our sense of humanity and community. We are all in this together and we should celebrate together.—whether we are celebrating the birth of a god, or whatever else our imaginations can dream up. And whether we celebrate through prayerful worship or feasting and drinking (the pagans did this for as long as their logs burned—sometimes up to 12 days; the most important fact is that we are doing it TOGETHER.

If you are asking me what this time of year really means, I would say that it is about community. A time to appreciate those around you. And, no, not just your family, your friends, your work colleagues, your staff, the person begging on the street… everyone that helps us get through the “winters” of life.

And for the love of all things good, please do not make this one more reason to argue with anyone. Who cares if it is called a Christmas tree or a Holiday tree? Does it matter if you are excited about Santa Claus or the birth of Christ as long as you are celebrating it

Many of us could not have gotten through 2024 without the help of a whole list of people. So take this great opportunity to let them know that you are grateful for them.

Each time a hand reaches out to help another –That is Christmas.

May this Christmas bring us closer to the spirit of human understanding, and instead of lighting up trees, we light up lives instead.