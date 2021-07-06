We celebrating for Carifiesta 2021 and beyond

The pandemic has taken our freedom and enjoyment away, but keep the faith as it’s not the end of the world. We’re seeing the light at the end of this long tunnel.

Montreal is now in the ‘Green’ zone, as is the entire province of Quebec. More relaxed restrictions for social gatherings and group sports.

So are we outside for this coming weekend?

Seems like most of the celebrations will be virtual this year.

As a celebration for Montreal Carifiesta normally begins the Thursday before and goes to the Sunday after, which is considered the “last lap” or “cool down”.

This year, Montreal Carifiesta is supposed to fall on the first weekend of July and the CCFA plans to have a promotional truck on Saturday as well as a virtual tribute on Sunday on Facebook live at 8pm.

Here’re some of the Virtual and live events happening for Carifiesta weekend :

Thursday, 1, July : – Soca Raid Thursday’s – Carnival edition (Twitch.tv) Featuring : Dj Biggz, Dj Powda, Sweet Chunes and more Info : Twitch.tv/rjbiggz1 or Twitch.tv/powda514 –

Backyard Lime – GVO Radio Carnival (GVO Radio) Featuring : Nemesis Sounds, Hype Squad, Dj Stevie and more Info : www.gvoradiomtl.com

Friday, 2, July : J’OUVERT – The Red Room (Zoom / Twitch.tv) Featuring :b Dj Akin, Production Sounds and more Info : ID – 88321496658 | Passcode – DJAKIN

Saturday 3, July. – CCFA – Carifiesta Promo truck Info : @MontrealCarifiesta, instagram

Saturday 3, July.- Ah Fed Up – Pop Up Fete (non virtual) Featuring : Energy Squad, Dj Judgement and more Info : Secret Venue, Facebook Group.

Sunday 4; July. – CCFA – Carifiesta Virtual Tribute Info : Streaming on Carifiesta FB page

Sunday 4, July. – Oh Boy it’s Sunday – bbq & coolers (non virtual) Featuring : Dj Nicholas, Renegade International and more Info : Secret Venue, Facebook

This Carifiesta weekend may not be like previous weekends but it’s a start and a sign that better days are coming.

Support and spread the word.

Island Facts : July 18, 1995 -The Soufriere Hills volcano erupts and destroys the capital and forces most of the population to flee.

July 22, 2001 – A statue of world famous calypsonian the Mighty Sparrow was unveiled at St Ann’s roundabout Port-of-Spain.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram : @Productionjr