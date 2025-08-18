Carimas 2025: A Celebration Worth Reflecting On

This year’s Carimas celebration brought out the energy, colour, and culture of our community, but it also exposed some deeper issues we need to address.

As members of the Caribbean community, we carry a rich culture, deep roots, and vibrant pride. Yet too often, we find ourselves tearing each other down instead of lifting each other up. When we argue publicly, disrespect one another online, or feud over positions and events, it doesn’t stay within our walls, the outside world watches. And for those looking in, especially in a multicultural city like Montreal, it reinforces harmful stereotypes and weakens our collective voice.

Still, silence isn’t the answer. Real issues do exist within our spaces. But how we address them matters. It’s time to call out problems. Yes! but with the goal of growth, not destruction.

One highlight of Carimas 2025 for me was the introduction of judging point along the parade route, a long overdue addition that could bring structure and healthy competition to the road. Congratulations to the two bands that tied for first place: TNT One Montreal and Rayne Carnival. Their performances and costumes were vibrant and a testament to the talent and passion in our community.

I’ve always believed in a fair and balanced approach, what I call the “Three-Strike Rule.” No event or organization will get everything right the first time, especially when working with limited resources and high expectations. But when issues repeat and go unaddressed, accountability becomes necessary. This year marked the second time the Caribbean Coalition Network hosted Carimas. While there were signs of progress, several concerns from last year resurfaced. That’s strike two in my book.

To truly move forward, we must examine how we communicate and represent ourselves. Airing disagreements on social media doesn’t help our cause, it divides us and weakens the unity we often speak about. Worse, it affects how we’re perceived by city officials, sponsors, and cultural stakeholders, many of whom already don’t fully understand our traditions.

And we’ve already seen the damage that poor representation can do. I was surprised the former president chose to repeatedly mention ‘The Community Contact’ during his two-hour video. While everyone is entitled to their view, as a media outlet, it’s our responsibility to inform the public and highlight matters that impact the community. That’s what the media is meant to do. As someone who held a public position, he should understand that leadership roles come with public accountability.

Let’s clarify my long-standing concerns with the Caribbean Cultural Festival Association (CCFA), which previously oversaw Montreal’s Carifiesta. My issues were never personal, they were cultural. The introduction of T-shirt bands, and the use of Oil and Paint on the streets of St. Catherine, while perhaps fun for some, strayed from the essence of traditional Mas. These changes, I believe, contributed to the city’s declining support and ultimately to the loss of the Carifiesta parade.

That loss was more than the cancellation of an event. It was the disappearance of a cultural platform that meant something to our youth, artists, and elders.

Historical fact: Oil was not originally part of traditional Jab-Jab portrayals. It was introduced later as the portrayal evolved.

That said, credit must be given where its due. The (CCFA) was responsible for bringing children’s Mas out of the HOT arena and onto the streets, offering our youth a public stage to express and preserve our culture. That legacy deserves recognition as we look toward the future.

Turning back to this year’s Carimas: there were many positives. The energy was vibrant. The costumes lit up the streets. The community showed up at the Sizzle. But coordination and communication still need serious improvement. Events of this size require not just passion but structure, clarity, and professionalism.

Recently, I reached out directly to several band leaders to gather information for an article promoting children’s involvement in Petite Mas. I later learned this approach caused concern for the appointed Liaison between Carimas and the bands. While I later understand there may have been certain communication expectations, my only goal was to support the youth and promote our culture.

Following this, she (the Liaison) was confronted by a bandleader about hindering communication between them and “Media”. I later received aggressive, profanity and inappropriate messages in my inbox. These messages were unprofessional and unnecessary. When individuals in key positions let ego override professionalism, it puts our entire cultural effort at risk. I appreciated that the President of Carimas later reached out to apologize for the Liaison’s actions. That gesture showed accountability at the leadership level, something our community needs more of.

Since then, I’ve heard different accounts of what happened, which only highlights why transparency and open dialogue are so vital. We must hold ourselves to a standard of honesty, especially when the focus is on the next generation.

I still stand by my mission to promote children’s bands in a positive and collaborative way. I followed through by featuring Petite Mas in my article, and donating whistles, candy, and chips to World by Strome, Rayne, and Westcan kids’ bands. Even volunteered to Dee jay and Mc the kids truck. I believe all parties should be working together, not against one another, especially when our youth are involved.

I share this not to stir drama, but to highlight how poor communication and “EGO” driven individuals can hold back the very progress we say we want. If we can’t speak to one another with respect, how can we build anything lasting?

In fairness, I want to acknowledge the efforts of the current Carimas leadership, particularly the President, whom I’ve had the privilege of interacting with this year. He has shown himself to be a respectful gentleman, demonstrating both accountability and the ability to connect with others. That kind of leadership deserves to be recognized. Organizing a celebration of this scale is no easy task, and despite the inevitable challenges, the Carimas team succeeded in delivering a vibrant and spirited event.

In conclusion, the passion of our youth, the heartbeat of the bands, and the pride in our culture prove that Carimas has the power to guide us forward. if the leadership rises to the moment and leads with purpose, unity, and vision. But progress also means setting real standards, holding each other accountable, and filtering out the bad seeds, the egos, poor attitudes, and unprofessional behaviour that continue to hold us back. We’ve got another year to make an impact. Let’s not wait for strike three.