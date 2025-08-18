Take Care of Your Feet So That They Last a Lifetime

Our feet put in a lot of work over our lifetime, yet many people take them for granted. For most of us, when we think about feet, our minds automatically go to mobility – they get us from one place to another. True, our feet are crucial for getting us around, but they are also very complex. Think about how they are structured with their many bones, joints, muscles, tendons and nerves.

Feet help us to walk, run, jump, skip, dance and more. Your feet can also provide a reflection of your overall health and wellbeing. They can show your level of physical activity, even the type of activities you do. They are structured to give us balance, bear weight, can adapt in different environments, and even protect themselves (and us) when doing strenuous activities. Ballerinas, runners, martial artists, basketball, football, tennis and soccer players, all come to mind when I think of activities that place a significant stress on feet. The impact and fast, repetitive movements take a toll. For example, common foot issues seen runners are blisters, bunions, and toenail damage. Basketball players – bunions, issues such as flat feet and ingrown toenails. Soccer players – blisters, calluses, bunions, and ingrown toenails.

While some activities can be hard on your feet, it does not mean that you stop doing the activity. However, that you adopt healthy preventative measures to preclude injuries and stay healthy.

Prevention is key, at any age. Erica Kennedy a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) of Therapeutic Foot Care, and Owner of EK Feet (mobile services) in Montreal agrees. In in our talk on healthy feet, she shares some important tips to keep your feet healthy, for example,

– Drying between your toes after you shower.

– Moisturize your feet (best when they are damp for improved absorption).

– Wear socks that are breathable – Erica even confirmed that wearing socks and sandals can be beneficial in some instances (For me, that’s a fashion ‘faux pas’, but if they help keep your feet healthy, go for it!)

– Wear socks with your shoes if you are prone to calluses.

– Good footwear is essential.

Erica says be proactive. As soon as you see an issue with your feet, consult an expert right away, because changes in your foot appearance, sensation and how they are functioning could be an indication of underlying health issues. That is why regular foot-care must be a priority, particularly as we age. Podiatrists and other foot care practitioners like Erica can help.

If you would like to book an appointment with Erica reach out at: 514-865-3987 or ekfeet1@gmail.com. I scheduled my Dad an appointment with her and he lo ved it. He’s looking forward to the next one! Check out what else Erica has to say about healthy feet on our Let’s Talk Healthy Living YouTube channel. Foot health is healthy living. It is never too late or early to start.