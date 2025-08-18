Change Your Mindset

“For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.”

Proverbs 23:7

We often think that life is just happening to us, and we believe that we have no control over our lives.

There are many situations in our lives over which we have no control. Still, there are also many things that we have total control over.

And one of those things is our mindset, the way we think about life.

Our mindset determines our destination in life; it determines our future.

Ask yourself: Do I have a fixed mindset or a growth mindset?

A fixed mindset believes that nothing will ever change, while a growth mindset believes that change is always possible.

Fixed mindset: Picture your thoughts with a lock on it that is closed shut (Note: You have the key to release the lock)

• You believe that you can’t change the way you are

• When things don’t work out the first time, you give up

• You take feedback and any criticism personally and become angry

• You focus only on the negative

• You don’t take responsibility for your life

• You believe failure is permanent

• You don’t think making an effort is worth it

• You only do things that you are comfortable doing

• You think change is too hard

• You feel threatened by the success of others

Growth mindset: Picture your mindset as a lush green plant (You routinely water and nurture it so that it will grow and flourish)

• You consider all of the possibilities

• You focus on the positive and practice daily gratitude

• You believe that failure is part of growing as a person

• You work hard

• You take responsibility for your life

• You face your fears

• You think that feedback is constructive and seek it out

• You are willing to try and learn new things

• You embrace challenges and understand that it’s part of the growth process

• You find inspiration and learn from the success of others

Remember …

You can control your thoughts and responses to the situations and circumstances around you. You have the power to control your thoughts, your actions, and your reactions.

Encourage yourself to engage in self-reflection; it will help you identify any necessary mindset adjustments and inspire you to take the steps needed for personal growth.

What will it take for you to move from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset?

Remember:

You’ll have to learn a new way to think before you can begin to master a new way to be.