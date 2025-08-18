How Faith, Mentorship, and a Montreal Evangelist’s Resolve Became a Book

Evangelist Dejah Smart Moses calls herself “a shy girl with a servant’s heart.” Her first book, Becoming Her, debuts on August 1, 2025, shaped by years of ministry, mentoring and a steady faith she’s carried since childhood.

“I was 11 when I got saved in Jamaica,” she said to the CONTACT. “I’ve not been perfect, but I’ve maintained my faith.” She moved to Canada in 1995, “17, almost 18,” and settled quickly into church life. “People saw something in me I didn’t yet see in myself,” she added. “They used to call me the ‘Pentecostal girl.’”

Service came first: choir, youth ministry, treasurer duties, worship nights. Speaking followed. “At 25, after I got married, my bishop asked me to preach on Sunday nights,” she said. “From our church it expanded to other churches in Montreal.” She now serves as an evangelist and on the elders’ board. “I’ve always been part of the church,” she said. “Faithfully.”

Mentorship runs through her story. “My personal mandate was to mentor young ladies,” she said. “I started a program pairing older, mature women with younger ones, and many of those relationships still remain.” That impulse grew into the Transformational Women’s Conference at Resurrection Center. “Last year we hosted over 200 women,” Moses said. “This year we’re 300 large. Women come from Toronto, Ottawa, the States—different churches under one roof.”

The book emerged from that conference. “God showed me how, as women, if we stand in who we are, we can make changes that impact our families, our community, and leave a legacy,” she said. “We are more than the roles we take on. We are movers. We are shakers.”

Publisher and coach LaToya of Labworks Publishing helped shape the manuscript. “I first suggested a journal,” LaToya said. “I recorded part of our conversation and sent it back. That’s a chapter, and that’s another one.’ How you start isn’t always how you finish. Dejah was flexible and willing to grow with the project.”

Moses agrees. “I started taking notes and creating a simple journal,” she said. “LaToya pushed me: ‘We can develop this more make it a devotional book.’ She gave me deadlines, reminded me when life got busy, and gave me space when I needed it.” The result, Moses said, is stronger for the delay. “I was being transformed while planning the conference. I’m not just transformed; I’m becoming every day.”

“Sometimes we don’t see ourselves the way others see us,” she added. “As I served, I started to hear how people were impacted. That helped me see purpose. Service unlocks doors.”

Who is the book for? “The woman with fear and doubt,” Moses said. “Someone searching for purpose and identity. What you’ve been through doesn’t limit who God wants you to be. If He did it in Esther or Ruth or Mary Magdalene, He can do it in you. If He did it in me, He can do it in you.”

Her advice is simple. “Go back to God for your identity,” she said. “It’s an intentional walk you live in your community, not just the church. There is room for growth in every area career, home, marriage. Do the work, ask for help, serve others.”

“Becoming Her” launches in Montreal on August 1 at a small private gathering. “Sweet and short, but impactful,” Moses said. The book will be available the same day on Amazon, DejahSmart.com, and through Labworks Publishing. The Transformational Women’s Conference returns October 31–November 1, 2025. “Even if it’s one woman who starts becoming who God already knows she is,” Moses said, “that’s the work.”