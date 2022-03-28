WAR: HUMAN AND NATURAL PHENOMENA AND MUSIC?

In either circumstance there’s nothing to like. Each has the capacity to generate

chaos: disrupting daily normal human life and activities by being chaotic and

destructive, deadly and more. One is the result of that human predilection for hatred and rage… the other is recurrent natural climatic phenomena in different parts of the world.

The 2021 climatic phenomena in western Canada was, according to meteorologists just that: unprecedented rainfall and massive flooding in British Columbia and the Prairie provinces wreaked havoc on the lives of people and animals alike living in those parts of the country, while people in eastern Canada sweltered in unprecedented record-breaking heat…

Meanwhile, the war we’ve been witnessing playing out almost in so-called “real time” in Eastern Europe, that unprovoked Russian invasion and subsequent bombardment of various Ukrainian cities and towns, including deliberate targeting of residential areas are visible evidence of humans’ undying inhumanity.

As I watched and continue to follow news of Russia’s invasion and subsequent attempt to occupy and u ltimately decimate and conquer nationalistic Ukrainians, I for one can’t wait for the bloodletting to end.

But as this war comes to its first month, it seems like Russia miscalculated by biting off more than it can chew, given the tenacity and stubbornness of the nationalistic and proud defenders of Ukraine, given the circumstances and ruthlessness of that raging military escapade, as much as I dislike that or any other nationalistic killing sport.

On the real side, I’ve seen historic footage of World War 11, the Vietnam War, liberation or “anti-colonial” and bloody tribal conflicts on the African continent, in Southeast Asia and elsewhere…

Nothing to celebrate about seemingly being viewed as invaluable, sacrificial (for some cause), expendable.

So what if those lost lives were the result of some weather or other phenomena, say like an earthquake, hurricane, tidal wave, or other weather phenomenon in Haiti, a tsunami, monsoon, or other weather phenomenon in Asia, a tornado like the recent one in Louisiana and elsewhere south of the border. Or other common weather phenomena elsewhere.

Who would, should shoulder the blame for all the lost lives… aside from the usual culprit, government?

So, in the case of war, like the one we’re reminded of everyday, which side are you, should the world be on, how should we celebrate the heinous and historic practice of war and human beings legally sanctioned, going head-to-head depriving people of life?

That said, it’s humanly impossible for me to choose one side or another in that grinding Russia-Ukraine conflict. Then again, ideologically I can. By nature I always support underdogs, and invaders must always be vanquished.

And since nationality and nationalism cannot be repressed, and because I am not a flag waver in any sense, or by any stretch, and given my distaste for war, I must go with blue and yellow.

In a recent press briefing at its headquarters concerning the ongoing conflict, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres among other things told reporters “…the war is unwinnable and going nowhere fast…”

The reality is, the war is continuing, and if cooler heads do not prevail, rumblings of chemical/nuclear warfare/might come to fruition?

Storms, natural phenomena, eventually run their course, run out of energy, but depending on intensity have the capacity to generate/create as much human and material damage as war.

Wars on the other hand, an historic human phenomena and creation, have the capacity to do equal or greater/more human and physical material and human damage and cause greater numbers of casualties than wind, water, rain, and other natural elements predictably and naturally run their course.

And for whatever it’s worth, or not, there’s my literary analogy.

One thing the dual circumstances/phenomna in question have in common in the final analysis are resounding calls for human, humanitarian aid. Russia is looking to China, Syria and other parts of the Arab world for human aid. Ukraine also needs all the assistance — military and otherwise — it can get.

Or maybe both sides of the conflict should summon the assistance and presence of one Sting, founder of the former group, police.

In 1985, the post Police era, the musician/songwriter echoing the then uptick in a potential US-Russian war wrote a song Russians. He was drawing attention to the potential/possibility of all-out warfare between the primary global nuclear powers.

Common sense is not prevailing given talk/rumblings in the news this week of nuclear war at the recent UN meetings of “nuclear, biological and chemical weapons?”

“Nuclear War hysteria you say?”

So will common sense prevail?

Let’s summon Sting for a concert in that bombed out city where we’ve been seeing that young Ukrainian man playing his violin in that wide open space of bombed-out apartments and other buildings…

Sure the Russians love their children as much as Ukrainians and children of all nationalities.

But would Putin be receptive to such a (global) music concert?

Put the word out… for Sting and the former Police group members and Russian imperialist, autocrat, dictator and invader Vladimir Putin.

Please! Just musical weapons…