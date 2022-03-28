BTW goes live with Pipeline

Rosie Awori (LJI)

Black Theatre Workshop is enticing theatre lovers back to live performance with a ground-breaking play that centers on one of the sad realities of Black existence in North America, the alienation of our young men.

Acclaimed Detroit-born playwright Dominique Morisseau captures the story in her 2017 masterpiece Pipeline, which traces the lives of Nya a high school teacher and single mother in the throes of despair as she fights to keep her teenage son Omari connected to the so-called dream of a good education, the community and to his family.

Her challenge is to keep him out of “the pipeline” that funnels disenfranchised, marginalized youth from community to the prison system.

For this masterpiece, BTW has put together a power-pack cast along with a well-respected director and production team.

Toronto’s acclaimed theatre heavyweight ahdri zhina mandiela together with Tamara Brown, as associate director, will direct the show that brings together a highly talented group of bilingual actors, including: Jenny Brizard, Jean Bernard, Grégory Yves, Gloria Mampuya, AniePascale and Schubert Pierre-Louis.

Pipeline will be presented in English from April 12 to 23, and the French translation by Mishka Lavigne will be performed by the same bilingual cast from April 26 to May 8, 2022.

The show is a collaboration between BTW and Théâtre La Licorne. It opens on April 12-23, 2022 in English et Première le 26 Avril – 8 Mai 2022 en Français at/au Théâtre La Licorne at 4559 Av Papineau, Montreal, QC H2H 1V4. BTW at 514 932-1104