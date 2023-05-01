Three big events for Blues Fest 2023

Launched in 2003, The West Island Blues Fest was built on a foundation of community support; today, 20 years later, the little festival that brought musical joy to west islanders and other Montrealers and dropped some much-needed cash to the coffers of several community organizations continues to thrill on both fronts.

Music will be the centerpiece of the three events that marks this year’s big anniversary celebration: the VIP Soiree on June 1, the grand outdoor event on July 8, at the Dollard Des Ormeaux Park and the Pointe Claire Village festival on September 9.

And organizers have already put in place an exciting line-up of performers guaranteed to add an extra serving of musical pleasure for a true 20th anniversary celebration.

Among the headliners showcased at the festival launch on April 19, at Elixir Restaurant in the DDO were, Freddy James of the Freddy James Project, Canadian Blues legend Dwayne Dixon, Sylvie Des Grossielliers and Buntin Neil of In Us Aso reggae band.

But festival founder Errol Johnson says they’ll have a lot more performers hitting the stage this year including Dawn Tyler Watson, who thrilled festival goers last year.

He’s also super excited to introduce iconic radio broadcaster Andrew Carter, morning-man at CJAD 800 AM as one of the partners of this year’s edition of the blues fest.

“Andrew is a very well-known and well-respected west islander and he is celebrating his 20th year as morning man at CJAD, as we’re celebrating our 20th so we thought this partnership is the best way to mark the celebrations.”

As usual Blues Fest organizers point to its continued commitment to community development and the more than $300,000 that has been donated to west island charities over the past two decades, a significant chunk of which went to the West Island Black Community Black Community Association.

More info on at https://www.westislandbluesfestival.com/home