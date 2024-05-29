BERES HAMMOND Live in Concert In MONTREAL

Jamaican reggae singer Beres Hammond is set to captivate audiences in Montreal with a live concert on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at L’Olympia. Known for his lovers rock tunes, Hammond has been a prominent figure in the reggae scene since his career took off in the 1970s, achieving peak popularity in the 1990s.

Born Hugh Beresford Hammond on August 28, 1955, in Annotto Bay, Jamaica, Beres Hammond made his first steps into the music scene in the early 1970s, participating in local talent contests that led to his debut recording of Alton Ellis’ “Wanderer.” He became the lead singer of the band Zap Pow in 1975, delivering hits like “The System” while launching a successful solo career with the release of his debut album, Soul Reggae, in 1976.

From his early days in local talent contests in the early 70s to his initial recordings and his time as the lead vocalist for Zap Pow, Hammond has significantly impacted the music industry. His solo hits like “One Step Ahead” and “I’m in Love” have become classics in Jamaica. Over the years, he continued to evolve, releasing cherished tracks and even reimagining his song “Let Me Help You Smile,” which garnered fresh acclaim.

In addition to his musical achievements, Hammond was honored in August 2023 by the Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center in

Atlanta for his dedicated and soul-stirring contributions to music. Fans eager to experience his legendary sound live anticipate his upcoming concert in Montreal.