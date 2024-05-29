Dorothy Williams, PhD, Recognized with Montreal’s Highest Honor

By Gemma Raeburn-Baynes

The Executive Committee of Montreal has approved the nomination of 17 distinguished Montrealers to receive the Ordre de Montréal on May 16th. Among them, Dorothy Williams, PhD, a renowned historian and expert in Black Canadian history, will be honored with the title of Officer.

The Ordre de Montréal is the city’s most esteemed accolade, celebrating individuals who embody dedication to community and have made significant contributions to Montreal’s growth and reputation.

Dr. Williams expressed her gratitude, “I am

deeply honored to receive such a prestigious award alongside remarkable individuals from diverse backgrounds who share a commitment to our community.”

Established during Montreal’s 375th anniversary, the Ordre de Montréal complements the city’s traditional symbols of the coat of arms and flag. This distinction recognizes individuals for their exceptional contributions to Montreal’s development, their influence locally and internationally, their unwavering dedication to serving fellow citizens, and the excellence of their

professional achievements.

Dr. Dorothy Williams has dedicated her career to studying Black Canadian history, serving as a historian, author, educator, researcher, content developer, and consultant. Her seminal work, “The Road to Now: A History of Blacks in Montreal,” remains a

definitive chronicle of Black life on the island, shedding light on centuries of contributions and struggles.

With a steadfast Afro-centric perspective, Dr. Williams has authored numerous articles and publications exploring Black culture in Canada. Her commitment extends beyond academia, as she regularly delivers lectures, conducts workshops, and engages with communities to promote understanding and appreciation of Black history.

Throughout her career, Dr. Williams has focused on making Black history

accessible to all Canadians, striving to create comprehensive reference materials illuminating the richness of the Black Canadian experience.

Community Contact extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Dorothy Williams on this well-deserved recognition and honor.