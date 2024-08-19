There’s no place like home

Home is a special place. It’s a place of comfort, safety and belonging.

Each of us has our “place” that we call home. Some live in apartments, some in houses, others in trailers, and a few in mansions but we all have a place that we can call home.

The interesting thing about a home is how the rules change whether it is your home or someone else’s. For instance, if I am at home at my residential address where I live; I can come in and out as I please. I can go in the refrigerator as I please. I can rearrange things and adjust the lighting, and the temperature as I please. I would normally have a set of keys to enter and be at full liberty to answer the door if the doorbell rings or someone comes knocking.

However, if I am a guest or visitor in someone else’s home, I may not be so bold as to attempt to do some of the things listed above or to have most of the privileges to act as the owner.

1Corinthians 3:16 tells us “You surely know that you are like God’s special house. As God’s people, God’s Spirit lives in you.”

For those of us who have already received the Lord Jesus Christ as saviour and Lord; have we really given Him lordship over our lives?

If we are the house where Holy Spirit desires to dwell; is God the owner and master of the house or is He living as a guest within you?

To better understand the impacts of either answer; allow me to illustrate with a story… or a parable as I quote the late evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

“John had a two-story house, with five rooms on the ground floor and five upstairs.

One day he heard someone knocking gently on the front door. When John opened it, it was the Lord Jesus. ‘Please come in,’ John said, thrilled at the unexpected visit. ‘I’ll give you the best room in the house ‘“ it’s upstairs.’ Well, Jesus is a gentleman, said ‘thank you’ and gladly accepted the invitation.

The next morning someone hammered hard on the front door. When John opened it, who was there? The devil. ‘No!’ shouted John, ‘I don’t want you here.’ But the devil grinned, ‘I’m already in’ ‘“ and pushed John aside. A huge fight started. Satan poured filthy temptations on John, negative, sinful thoughts; it was horrible. By the evening John had somehow gained the upper hand; he threw the devil out and closed the door. Still trying to catch his breath, he said to himself, ‘Just a minute. I gave Jesus the best room in the house. Why didn’t he come and help me?’

John took his question to Jesus, who said, ‘Look, you gave me just one of your ten rooms.’ John saw the problem, fell to his knees and said, ‘Lord Jesus, I can see my mistake. Please forgive me. Let’s make it 50/50.’ Jesus politely accepted his offer.

The next day was a repeat of the day before. Somehow the devil got in and the fight was on again. By the evening John was totally exhausted and again wondered, ‘Why didn’t Jesus come and help me today? I’ll have to go and ask him.’

The Lord said, ‘My child, why don’t you give me your whole house and then, instead of me staying with you as your guest, why don’t you stay with me?’ John broke down. He pulled the key of the front door from his pocket and handed it to Jesus. Please be Lord over my entire life,’ he said. Now he had given Jesus everything.

The next morning, while it was still dark, someone knocked at the front door so hard that the whole building shook. John jumped out of bed shaking with fright. ‘Oh no, it’s the devil again’, he whimpered. In his old habits he made way to the door, then suddenly he heard footsteps in the house. It was Jesus, striding in majesty and power towards the front door. He was holding the key. He gently reminded John; guests don’t answer doors; this is my house now. Now it was His duty to answer the door. John wondered what would happen. He was standing right behind Jesus when the Lord opened the door wide. Who was it? The devil, of course. Yet when the devil saw Jesus standing at the door, he bowed low, very low indeed, and said, ‘Sorry, Sir. I must have knocked on the wrong door!’ And ran off as fast as he could.”

Do you see the difference it makes when we give our whole life to Jesus! Every single aspect of our lives should be surrendered to HIM. You being a house represents your life. The rooms represent the different areas of our lives that we hold dear. Our families, finances, careers, talents, relationships, dreams and aspirations and much more. Many will say ok God I give you my finance because I know you can multiply it. Others say Jesus I give you my marriage because I recognize that I cannot be a great spouse without your guidance. Yet most of us still have areas that we feel we can handle on our own; that belong to us to manage and control.

We want to control the trajectory of our lives, and we want to decide who can come in and who can stay or go but the Bible tells us to “Trust in the LORD completely. Do not think that you understand things well enough for yourself. Whatever you are doing, remember that the LORD is with you. He will show you the right way to go”. You alone have the authority to give Jesus your heart and your life. If you do, Holy Spirit will guide you with Truth in all areas of your life and will take very good care of the House of your life. The inside and the outside will experience change and glory.

If you have not yet confessed Jesus Christ as Lord; then please take heed to the words of Jesus to YOU in Revelation 3:20 “Look! I am standing at the door of your house. I am knocking on your door. When you hear my voice, you should open the door. Then I will come in. We will eat a meal together as friends.”

Blessings