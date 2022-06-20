Summer in the City 2022

Faybee’s at McKenzie Park on June 24

The Saint Jean Baptiste (Quebec’s national day) celebration is a day for many in our community to get outdoors and enjoy some green space as well as some tasty treats.

This year Faybee’s will help make even more enjoyable.

She’s inviting everyone to be at McKenzie King Park in Cote des Neiges at the corner of Cote St. Catherine and Westbury street on June 24 from 12 noon to- 9 pm.

The menu will run the gamut of barbeque delights and everything from jerk pork, ribs, jerk chicken, curry goat, curry chicken, tasty doubles, roti and so much more. And the price is right because everything will be priced at $18 and under. Remember all day the music will be jamming.

WIBCA’s Big 40th celebration

On Saturday, June 25, all roads lead to the West Island where The West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA) is inviting all Montrealers to the celebration of its 40th anniversary at the Marcel-Morin Community Centre, 14068 Boul Gouin O, Pierrefonds, QC H8Z 1Y1.

It promises to be a day of excitement and fun as members, and volunteers look back on four decades of service to the community with program geared towards youth and seniors.

The event will also shine the spotlight on members who been contributing to the association and the community for many years.

DJ Don Smooth will be on hand to make sure that there will be dancing.

As well, there will be a pop-up business exposition for that promises to be hit with young and up and coming entrepreneurs.

It is a family event so there will be an ample supply of food, non-alcoholic beverages and other treats. It runs from 12PM to 6PM.

You can also purchase your tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/40-years-of-wibca-a-celebration-of-our-history-tickets-354156681167

LITTLE BURGUNDY COMES ALIVE ON JULY 9

WITH THE SPICE FESTIVAL

Gemma Raeburn-Baynes

You love entertainment, the Spice festival got a line-up of stars; you love to eat, the Spice festival got the chefs; you have the kids, the Spice festival got the family covered for the day at Vinet Park in Little Burgundy on July 9.

Launched in 2019, The Spice Island Cultural Festival is one of newest outdoor events in this city of festivals and is on its way to becoming one of the biggest and most exciting.

This year, the festival celebrates Grenada as the World Culinary Capital (a designation bestowed on the spice island by the World Food & Travel Association) and brings to Montreal executive chef Belinda Bishop and her entire team to cook for the family.

Also organizers went out of their way to bring to Montreal the very best entertainers from Grenada as well as some local stars.

On stage that day will be King Scholar, nine times Calypso Monarch from Grenada, along with Grenada’s Power Soca artist Ledneck.

Toronto will be well represented by calypsonian KennyC and soca sensation Bonafide and Kyng Moses.

Look out also for the stars of Montreal to be shining bright: Jab Jab Orchestra, Montreal Rhythm Makers, West Can Dancers, Caribbean Voices, the Spice Island Kids. And the big fashion presentation from Spicechick and Mad Fashions will certainly turned heads.

An additional feature this year for the entire family will be the colorful, high-flying performances from MONTRÉAL COMPLÈTEMENT CIRQUE that will be presenting festival-goers with spectacular aerials and mind-blowing performances surrounding a 50-foot steel statue meant to help bring people together to celebrate the arts by a group of talented circus performers.

Bring the children. Organizers have put put together an exciting kiddies section with bouncies, face painting, hula-hoop contests and special eats.

.There will also be an array of vendors selling everything from food to arts and crafts to clothes and other summer goodies.

The Spice Island Cultural Festival Day starts at 1pm until 10pm.

A DAY OF GLORY AT CHRIST EMBASSY NDG

Christ Embassy NDG Montreal Group invites all to a day of glory with Pastor Matthew Isesele on Sunday, June 26th at 10:00 AM at 8250 Mountain Sights.

It’s being marked as a day of miracles, transformation and the full demonstration of the spirit of God. All Montrealers of faith are invited to “come and be raptured in the glory of his presence.”

Prepare your spirit as you meditate on this scripture.

Mark 1:32-34: Later in the day, just after the Sabbath ended at sunset, the people kept bringing to Jesus all who were sick and tormented by demons, until the whole village was crowded around the house. Jesus healed many who were sick with various diseases and cast out many demons. But he would not permit the demons to speak, because they knew who he really was.

Call now for your free reservation : 514-550-5102 or 514 690 6159 or email: christembassyndg@gmail.com

If you can’t make it then join Christ Embassy online on Facebook, an YouTube or Visit www.clovewordlive.com

Christ Embassy LaSalle Wonder Women’s Conference

The Women Ministry of Christ Embassy LaSalle Church is inviting Montrealers to another celebration of their annual Wonder Women’s Conference on Saturday, June 25..

As usual it will be a day of empowerment and praise with gospel music, dancing, games and drama.

Also, there will be the usual feasting with a food-court of delightfully delicious meals and other delicacies available to all participants.

The conference takes place at the church hall, 1191 90e Avenue, LaSalle.

It’s free and open to all women and upcoming women.

For information call 514 969 9689.

CARIFIESTA on July 2

North America’s longest running Caribbean street parade is back on the streets in downtown Montreal, on July 2. Several bands, floats and masqueraders are getting ready to hit the road all moving to the sound of soca, reggae, compa, zouk and hip-hop music.

Carifiesta has always been this city’s liveliest parade and spectastors are hoping that the tradition will continue, this year. It gets underway at 12 noon at the corner of Guy and St. Catherine streets and the jamming continues all the way to Phillips Square.

LALIBELAH FEST 2022

UnionJah University with A-town and Fyah Root present a three-day festival geared towards reggae- hip-hop lovers who enjoy the outdoors. It takes place 45 min outside of Montreal at St-Justin dans Les Lanaudieres, Route Savoie, ST-JUSTIN, J0K 2V0.

The Lalibelah Festival 2022 is packed with performers including Prophecy Izis, Lady Diva, Zantelly, Okapi, Fire Root, Aldo Guizmo, DJ Seven, Che Che deLa Cruz, Budah Ranks and Royal Music will be supplying the reggae vibes while Rainmen, Sion Sieze, Lasho, SunShan, Dada Melchi, Sparka Brodaz, Holiday Traffic with Shaddick, Maximillion, Bucks, Sa Majeste L’Intru and Group will deliver some hip hop. DJ Tric Key and DJ Pulse Radio will keep the music flowing all day.

Lots of other activities to fill the weekend.

Tickets are $30 until June 24. Call 514 562-9995

Blessed stars in Uptown Reggae Night

On Sunday, July 3, We Groove Records and QCJA present a sizzling summer event, Uptown Reggae Night, featuring the best in Canadian reggae at Le Belmont, 4483 Boulevard St Laurent.

Reggae lovers are in for a treat as two-time JUNO winner Blessed headlines an exciting line-up that also includes Sabo and Kayla Allen backed by the Gaya band.

Blessed (Peter Skinner)brings an illustrious catalogue of hits that have earned him multiple JUNO awards as well as nominations since he left St. Thomas Jamaica to settle in T.O in the early 1980s.

He announced himself in 2002, with LOVE (African Woman), which earned him a JUNO for Best Reggae Recording. He won again in 2005 with Reggae Time earning eight nominations over the years.

Joining Blessed on stage that night will be Sabo and Kayla Allen and the Gaya Band.

Music will be supplied by DJ Big Worm. Doors open at 8:00 PM in show starts at 9. Tickets at $20.