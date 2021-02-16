Respect due to Little Thunder Sound Crew

As stated in previous articles, my theme for 2021 is gratitude and appreciation.

The past year, 2020 was a struggle as we were faced with an abundance of obstacles that taught me: “Struggles can only end when the gratitude begins”.

I would like this opportunity to shed light and gratitude on Montreal’s International Dancehall/Reggae sound crew “Little Thunder”.

They have created a few entertainment platforms on Social media, entertaining our community and the world at large. Giving Montreal Djs the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wider audience on these platforms.

I first learned about the name “Little Thunder,” approximately two decades ago when I migrated to Montreal.

Ever since then, Little Thunder Sound Crew has been consistent when it comes to promoting Dancehall/Reggae locally and internationally, whether as events promoters, hosts of sound clashes or as entrepreneurs with record store, Triple AAA.

Today, even through the difficulties of 2021, they continue to stand proud in their commitment reggae music and the entertainment scene in general as they establish and maintain several powerful social media platforms.

Here’re some the features visitors can expect on their platforms.

Every Wednesday is “ANYTHING GOES” and every month there’s “WELCOME TO SOUNDCLASH.” As well, John Frass “HOT TOPICS” every Sunday.

Check it all out on Facebook -Littlethundersound / Johno Frass Thunder Twitter: Lilthundersound Instagram: Littlethundersound / Donignorancethunder

Whatsapp : 514-813-7060

Little Thunder Sound was founded in 1992 by brothers Donovan “Don Ignorance” and Courtney “Scroogie” Allen. This sound system was established with the assistance of their father, Edgeton Allen.

Over the years they have had many accomplishments traveling to different corners of the world, clashing with many legendary sounds systems and sharing the stage with over 200 star acts such as: Sanchez, Glen Washington, Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Sean Paul, Tarrus Riley, Busy Signal, Stone Love, Bass Odyssey, Elephant Man, Sizzla, and Japan’s Mighty Crown Sound and more.

Little Thunder Sound Crew had added a few members over the years, some stayed and others branched off. Today the Little Thunder Sound Crew is made up of four members : Donovan “Don Ignorance, Courtney “Scroogie” Allen, Johno Frass, Tristan Palmer (Little Vicious).

Every Wednesday catch Little Thunder Sound Crew’s “ANYTHING GOES WEDNESDAYS,” which starts at 7pm.

They showcase themselves as well as local and international Djs.

“Hot Topics” is found on Johno Frass thunder Facebook live stream every Sunday at 2.30pm, here Johno Frass talks about hot topics in the entertainment field and interviews with Djs/Artist live .

On January 30th Little Thunder and Lock & Key Ent. created a social media platform called : “WELCOME TO SOUND CLASH 2021”.

Clashes are loved by many, and this platform seems to be a monthly event and surely the talk in the community as people support their favorites.

I wanna thank Little Thunder Sound Crew for stepping up in the Reggae / Dancehall scene during this pandemic.

They are trendsetters in our community. I advise everyone to follow and support them as they entertain the masses.

Island Facts : – Island Facts : – Feb 7th 1986 – Haitian

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to email – Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram – @Productionjr