Remembering Lee Scratch Perry and figuring out Vybz Kartel

It’s a sad time for the Reggae/Dancehall fraternity as

family, friends and fans are in mourning after Grammy Award-winning Jamaican music pioneer, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, died. He reportedly died in at a hospital in Lucea, northern Jamaica on August 29.

And since then there has been an outpouring of messages to his family including from Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He was born Rainford Hugh Perry in the Hanover parish of north-west Jamaica in 1936, is credited to be the mastermind behind the roots reggae sound that Bob Marley made world famous and his dub productions made him a magnet for musicians around the world including Junior Murvin, The Clash and the Beastie Boys, all of whom he worked and produced for.

His early days in music were spent working for Clement “Coxsone” Dodd, head of Studio One studio and label in the late 1950s.

After breaking up with Dodds he joined forces with Joe Gibbs of Amalgamated Records, in a strange relationship that didn’t last long.

Perry first big hit “People Funny Boy,” which sold well over 60,000 copies in Jamaica alone many say was an insult directed at Gibbs.

He later formed his own label the Upsetter Records and his studio band the Upsetters delivered several mega hits, all due to his innovative and creative musical style.

In 1973, Perry built his Black Ark Recording Studio in his back yard and attracted many international recording stars including Paul McCartney.

He earned his “Scratch” nickname from his 1965 release The Chicken Scratch.

Last issue I talked about Vybz Kartel leading the Government get

vaccinated campaign.

So now Vybz Kartel might’ve been vaccinated but his fans are now questioning whether he really took the vaccine.

Reports say Kartel was among a group of inmates who received the vaccine in early September as part of the Jamaica’s Ministry of Health drive to vaccinate a substantial number of the island’s population.

But many of Kartel’s fans in the Gaza and other spots around Jamaica want proof of the dancehall star getting the

vaccine before believing the reports.

“So where is the proof Kartel took the vaccine, no video, no photo, no nutten. Fool them take we fah,” one fan is reported to say.

For his part Vybz Kartel confirmed through his lawyer that he took the jab.

