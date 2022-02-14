Quebec lays out tentative plan to open up

With her eyes set laser like on the spring and summer events and activities that define Montreal as the place to be Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has been demanding that the Quebec government come up with reopening plan so organizers of mega shows and festivals such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Carifiesta as well as those who host conferences and other events can start planning.

Plante reminded the Legault government that “People are booking flights right now so there has to be a plan”

She was joined by Glenn Castanheira, general manager of Montreal’s downtown business association and Yves Lalumière, president of Tourisme Montréal in a press conference in a joint press conference focused on getting Montreal ready to accommodate and entertain for the spring and summer of 2022.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault on February 8, presented a re-opening plan for Quebec following the current lock down in place. The re-opening has been outlined over a period starting February 12 when, the capacity limit for gathering in private homes has increased to 10 people, or the occupants of three residences. These rules also apply to tourist accommodation units such as airbnbs and homestays.

Also on Feb. 12 In restaurants, a maximum of 10 people, or a group from three different addresses, will be allowed at a table.

In seniors’ living environments: private seniors’ residences (RPA): 2 people (caregivers or visitors) at a time, for a total of up to 4 per day; residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs) and intermediate resources for seniors: 1 person (caregiver or visitor) at a time, for a total of up to 2 people

And on Valentine’s Day (February 14) Quebec can look forward to the resumption of in-door sports. As well as a timely opening up of gyms and spas at 50% of capacity. And the capacity for outdoor events has been increased to 5000 people provided that they have the vaccination passport.

On February 21, the Quebec government will be lifting the capacity limit in shops with the maintenance of the vaccination passport in places where it is already required. Reopening of recreational centers (arcades, water parks, amusement centers and parks, amusement centers and other thematic sites) will respect the 50% of the reception capacity, with the vaccination passport. Resumption of congresses, assemblies and meetings, with a capacity set at 50% or a maximum of 500 people, with the vaccination passport. Social activities in a rented room allowed for up to 50 people, with the vaccination passport. Increase in the capacity of places of worship up to 50% of capacity or a maximum of 500 people, with the vaccination passport. When exposing the body or ashes of a deceased person and expressing condolences to loved ones, a maximum of 50 people at a time will be possible.

As from February 28 there will be an end to the mandatory virtual work, with a recommendation to favor a hybrid mode of working. Resumption of competitions and tournaments for all, with the vaccination passport. The capacity in theaters, cinemas and sports venues will be at 100% with the exception of theaters with 10,000 seating capacity.

Reopening of bars and casinos, respecting 50% of the capacity. These places will close at 1 a.m., one hour after the end of the liquor service.

Closure of restaurants at 1 a.m. and end of food and beverage service at midnight. Reopening of indoor places for billiards and darts and other similar games at 50% capacity with the vaccination passport. End of capacity limits in places of worship, with vaccination passport.

And finally on March 14 the capacity in public spaces will be moved back to 100%. While Dance and Karaoke will be allowed in clubs. Places of worship, funerals and marriages will allow 100% capacity with vaccination passport and and possible without a vaccination passport, with a maximum of 50 people at a time;

100% capacity in concert halls and sports facilities of 10,000 people or more.