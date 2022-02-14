Soca Sessions and A Taste of Carnival 2022

Soca lovers around the world are excited to see Trinidad & Tobago Carnival returning in 2022.

To compliment this great news Soca Sessions on CKUT 90.3fm will be showcasing all the new music of the season and news updates of the soca scene.

This year’s celebration in T&T is scheduled to take place from Monday 28 February to Tuesday 1 March under the theme “A Taste of Carnival 2022.”

The plan is to showcase the its carnival culture to the world with an extended portfolio of events aimed at helping local and international viewers easing through this phase of the pandemic.

As a treat to Soca lovers in Montreal, Soca Sessions hosted by Production

Sounds on Saturday morning from 2 am to 4am on Ckut 90.3fm will be providing updates on the “A Taste Of Carnival”, experience from now to March 1.

The show will also feature the ‘Soca News Roundup’ jam packed with events, music, competitions and hot topics during this year’s Carnival delivered by Rachel aka Soca Head.

Tune in every Saturday to Ckut 90.fm or www.ckut.ca from 2am to 4am and enjoy the experience.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to email –

Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram – @Productionjr